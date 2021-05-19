Logo
JD Financial Services Inc. Buys Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund, Sells , WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company JD Financial Services Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, sells , WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JD Financial Services Inc.. As of 2021Q1, JD Financial Services Inc. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $65 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JD Financial Services Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jd+financial+services+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JD Financial Services Inc.
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 100,083 shares, 21.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  2. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 183,361 shares, 19.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE) - 109,772 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.43%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 98,178 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  5. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 74,570 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

JD Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.2%. The holding were 183,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

JD Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.85%. The holding were 74,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS)

JD Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund. The purchase prices were between $39.46 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $41.54. The stock is now traded at around $45.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 52,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

JD Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $321.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 6,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

JD Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 39,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD)

JD Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $102.99 and $113.29, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $117.099000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 14,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

JD Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND)

JD Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The sale prices were between $25.72 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.94.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

JD Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

JD Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

JD Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

JD Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of JD Financial Services Inc.. Also check out:

1. JD Financial Services Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. JD Financial Services Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. JD Financial Services Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JD Financial Services Inc. keeps buying

