JD Financial Services Inc. Buys Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund, Sells , WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR

Investment company JD Financial Services Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, sells , WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JD Financial Services Inc.. As of 2021Q1, JD Financial Services Inc. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $65 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 100,083 shares, 21.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 183,361 shares, 19.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE) - 109,772 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.43% SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 98,178 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 74,570 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. New Position

JD Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.2%. The holding were 183,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JD Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.85%. The holding were 74,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JD Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund. The purchase prices were between $39.46 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $41.54. The stock is now traded at around $45.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 52,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JD Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $321.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 6,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JD Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 39,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JD Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $102.99 and $113.29, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $117.099000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 14,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JD Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.

JD Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The sale prices were between $25.72 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.94.

JD Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68.

JD Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

JD Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27.

JD Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.