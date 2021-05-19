Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys TLG Acquisition One Corp, ITHAX Acquisition Corp, Twelve Seas Investment Co II, Sells Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp, Fusion Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: TLGA.U, ITHXU, TWLVU, SBEAU, FLME.U, EJFAU, FSNB.U, SEAH, KIIIU, GLBLU, LIII.U, KAIIU, WARR.U, MACQU, MIT.U, AGAC.U, LEGOU, HIIIU, JOFFU, FTEV.U, OHPAU, TMKRU, IBER.U, HYACU, HYACU, MDH.U, NRACU, KVSC, FACT.U, ANZUU, DHCAU, DHBCU, NSTD.U, TSPQ.U, NSTC.U, OCAXU, CTAC, VGII.U, VELOU, GIGGU, OEPWU, PGRWU, ACII.U, PSAGU, ASZ.U, KVSB, SOAC, COVAU, NSH, NSH, WPCB.U, AMPI.U, MBAC.U, CLAA.U, EPHYU, HCCCU, EUSGU, ESM.U, GSEVU, HERAU, FZT.U, TZPSU, COLIU, ATHN.U, PNTM.U, BCACU, BCACU, CFVIU, DTOCU, FRONU, THMAU, MSACU, PMGMU, KAIRU, FINMU, AAC.U, TBCPU, APGB.U, PDOT.U, TWOA, CFFVU, LOKM.U, ISOS.U, DLCAU, ADERU, NAACU, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, RXRAU, GPACU, GPACU, MONCU, TWNI.U, ACQRU, JWSM.U, DMYQ.U, LEGAU, BLTSU, AGGRU, PLMIU, LHC.U, LHC.U, CENHU, SRNGU, AUS.U, ATAQU, ATVCU, IPVIU, KAHC.U, GGPIU, GSQD.U, LGACU, ACTDU, JCICU, DNZ.U, KRNLU, FRXB.U, SVAC, FSSIU, PPGHU, SLCRU, FTAAU, IPVA.U, FMIVU, PACXU, FVIV.U, LGV.U, LCAHU, LCAHU, VGAC, DCRNU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, RCLFU, SVFC, RTPYU, CSTA.U, BRPMU, IPVF.U, ROT.U, POWRU, GSAQU, SSAAU, PRPC.U, EBACU, ENPC, FCAX.U, TCACU, SLAMU, HCIIU, TMAC.U, ANAC.U, PAQCU, PV.U, SPGS.U,
- Added Positions: KSMT, GLEO.U,
- Reduced Positions: SEAH.U, CAP.U, NHICU, VCVCU, DFNS.U, CRHC.U, HZON.U, THCAU, XPOA.U, ACND.U, TREB.U, CCAC.U, IGACU, AJAX.U, AVAN.U, OCA.U, IPOF.U, LFTRU, GNPK.U, PRPB.U, IPOD.U, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, ALTUU, GOAC.U, LNFA.U, MOTV.U, VIIAU, IIAC.U, CONXU, ENPC.U, SCVX, SRSAU, HZAC.U, HIGA.U, FMAC.U, DFPHU, YAC.U, STWOU, TINV.U, GLEO, HPX.U, SCOAU, PMVC.U, LOKB.U, EDTXU, EDTXU, DDMXU, DDMXU, CFIVU, GFX.U, SFTW.U, MAACU, CPSR.U, KWAC.U, DBDRU, SNRHU, COOLU, TWCTU, TEKKU, TMTSU, MRACU, BSN.U, CND.U, SFTW,
- Sold Out: SOAC.U, FUSE.U, PSACU, CTAC.U, ALUS, CCIV.U, FST.U, NSH.U, VGAC.U, LCYAU, ASPL.U, SVACU, AACQU, WPF.U, ACTCU, PDAC.U, HOLUU, IPOE.U, CFACU, FTOCU, TSIAU, ACACU, FGNA.U, KSMTU, ALUS.U, BTWNU, FAII.U, SCPE, RAACU, HECCU, DCRBU, BOAC.U, GIK, FRX.U, RSVAU, LATNU, MOTNU, SCVX.U, JIH, YSACU, SPFR.U,
- TLG Acquisition One Corp (TLGA.U) - 1,101,303 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ITHAX Acquisition Corp (ITHXU) - 1,026,664 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Twelve Seas Investment Co II (TWLVU) - 846,912 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEAU) - 834,270 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Flame Acquisition Corp (FLME.U) - 779,358 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in TLG Acquisition One Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 1,101,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ITHAX Acquisition Corp (ITHXU)
Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.930500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 1,026,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twelve Seas Investment Co II (TWLVU)
Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in Twelve Seas Investment Co II. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 846,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEAU)
Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 834,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Flame Acquisition Corp (FLME.U)
Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in Flame Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 779,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: EJF Acquisition Corp (EJFAU)
Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in EJF Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 740,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp (SOAC.U)
Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.92.Sold Out: Fusion Acquisition Corp (FUSE.U)
Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $13.92, with an estimated average price of $12.17.Sold Out: Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (PSACU)
Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.05 and $23.36, with an estimated average price of $16.75.Sold Out: Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp (CTAC.U)
Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.85.Sold Out: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)
Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.2.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U)
Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $68.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2.
