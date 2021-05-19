Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys TLG Acquisition One Corp, ITHAX Acquisition Corp, Twelve Seas Investment Co II, Sells Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp, Fusion Acquisition Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys TLG Acquisition One Corp, ITHAX Acquisition Corp, Twelve Seas Investment Co II, Sells Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp, Fusion Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wealthspring Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys TLG Acquisition One Corp, ITHAX Acquisition Corp, Twelve Seas Investment Co II, SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, Flame Acquisition Corp, sells Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp, Fusion Acquisition Corp, Property Solutions Acquisition Corp, Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthspring Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wealthspring Capital LLC owns 224 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealthspring Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthspring+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealthspring Capital LLC
  1. TLG Acquisition One Corp (TLGA.U) - 1,101,303 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. ITHAX Acquisition Corp (ITHXU) - 1,026,664 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Twelve Seas Investment Co II (TWLVU) - 846,912 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEAU) - 834,270 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Flame Acquisition Corp (FLME.U) - 779,358 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: TLG Acquisition One Corp (TLGA.U)

Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in TLG Acquisition One Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 1,101,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ITHAX Acquisition Corp (ITHXU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.930500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 1,026,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twelve Seas Investment Co II (TWLVU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in Twelve Seas Investment Co II. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 846,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 834,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Flame Acquisition Corp (FLME.U)

Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in Flame Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 779,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: EJF Acquisition Corp (EJFAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in EJF Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 740,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp (SOAC.U)

Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.92.

Sold Out: Fusion Acquisition Corp (FUSE.U)

Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $13.92, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Sold Out: Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (PSACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.05 and $23.36, with an estimated average price of $16.75.

Sold Out: Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp (CTAC.U)

Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.85.

Sold Out: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)

Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.2.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U)

Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $68.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealthspring Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Wealthspring Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wealthspring Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wealthspring Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wealthspring Capital LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider