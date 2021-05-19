Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys TLG Acquisition One Corp, ITHAX Acquisition Corp, Twelve Seas Investment Co II, Sells Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp, Fusion Acquisition Corp

Investment company Wealthspring Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys TLG Acquisition One Corp, ITHAX Acquisition Corp, Twelve Seas Investment Co II, SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, Flame Acquisition Corp, sells Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp, Fusion Acquisition Corp, Property Solutions Acquisition Corp, Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthspring Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wealthspring Capital LLC owns 224 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealthspring Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthspring+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in TLG Acquisition One Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 1,101,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.930500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 1,026,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in Twelve Seas Investment Co II. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 846,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 834,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in Flame Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 779,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in EJF Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 740,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.92.

Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $13.92, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.05 and $23.36, with an estimated average price of $16.75.

Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.85.

Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.2.

Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $68.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2.