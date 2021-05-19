Compton Financial Group, LLC Buys McCormick Inc, Boeing Co, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mondelez International Inc

- New Purchases: MKC, BA, HD, VONV,
- Added Positions: AGG, SPYG, SPYV, VTIP, IEFA, IAGG, SHY, IEMG, PPL, MSFT, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, XOM, CVX, VZ,
- Sold Out: AMZN, MDLZ, FSK,
For the details of Compton Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/compton+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Compton Financial Group, LLC
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 315,042 shares, 16.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 481,935 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 873,247 shares, 15.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 548,552 shares, 14.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 470,396 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68%
Compton Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97. The stock is now traded at around $89.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Compton Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $313.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 793 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Compton Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $224.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Compton Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Compton Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Compton Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Compton Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $16.34 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $18.62.
