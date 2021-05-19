Compton Financial Group, LLC Buys McCormick Inc, Boeing Co, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mondelez International Inc

New Purchases: MKC, BA, HD, VONV,

Investment company Compton Financial Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys McCormick Inc, Boeing Co, The Home Depot Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mondelez International Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compton Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Compton Financial Group, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 315,042 shares, 16.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 481,935 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 873,247 shares, 15.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 548,552 shares, 14.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 470,396 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68%

Compton Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97. The stock is now traded at around $89.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $313.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $224.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compton Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Compton Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

Compton Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $16.34 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $18.62.