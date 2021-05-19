Logo
Compton Financial Group, LLC Buys McCormick Inc, Boeing Co, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mondelez International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Compton Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys McCormick Inc, Boeing Co, The Home Depot Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mondelez International Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compton Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Compton Financial Group, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Compton Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/compton+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Compton Financial Group, LLC
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 315,042 shares, 16.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 481,935 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 873,247 shares, 15.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 548,552 shares, 14.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 470,396 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68%
New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Compton Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97. The stock is now traded at around $89.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Compton Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $313.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Compton Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $224.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Compton Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Compton Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Compton Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Compton Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $16.34 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $18.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Compton Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Compton Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Compton Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Compton Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Compton Financial Group, LLC keeps buying
