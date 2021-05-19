CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys Amgen Inc, Netflix Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, General Dynamics Corp

New Purchases: BRK.A, ARKK, ARKG, QQQJ, NOV, ES, SBI, ENPH, NOVA, AQUA, HYFM, MU, CXH, TEL, TMO, PHK, A, UAVS, ARRY, APA, VKQ, FMN, EQIX, MUI, TRMB, URI, CXE, TRP, LUMN, DDD,

Investment company CoreFirst Bank & Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Amgen Inc, Netflix Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, General Dynamics Corp, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CoreFirst Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q1, CoreFirst Bank & Trust owns 438 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,062 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 162,727 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,566 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% AT&T Inc (T) - 123,379 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.93% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 18,595 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $429816.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $102.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $34.82, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.043700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $83.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 89.10%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $248.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 325.58%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 73.53%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 61.73%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2302.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 1640.00%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $306.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The sale prices were between $82.41 and $96, with an estimated average price of $88.59.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $47.36, with an estimated average price of $44.69.