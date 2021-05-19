Logo
CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys Amgen Inc, Netflix Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, General Dynamics Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CoreFirst Bank & Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Amgen Inc, Netflix Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, General Dynamics Corp, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CoreFirst Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q1, CoreFirst Bank & Trust owns 438 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CoreFirst Bank & Trust's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corefirst+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CoreFirst Bank & Trust
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,062 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  2. Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 162,727 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,566 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  4. AT&T Inc (T) - 123,379 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.93%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 18,595 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $429816.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $102.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $34.82, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.043700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NOV Inc (NOV)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eversource Energy (ES)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $83.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 89.10%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $248.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 325.58%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 73.53%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 61.73%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2302.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 1640.00%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $306.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Sold Out: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The sale prices were between $82.41 and $96, with an estimated average price of $88.59.

Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12.

Sold Out: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $47.36, with an estimated average price of $44.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of CoreFirst Bank & Trust. Also check out:

