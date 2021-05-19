Tectonic Advisors Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: NFLX, T, IRM, WPC, DUK, LOW, MO, UPS, RY, O, PAYX, ED, KL, GILD, IXN, GOVT, TJX, DRI, BNDX, IHI, QUAL, INDA, IWO, SPYD,
- Added Positions: VEA, SPTL, SPLG, AGG, VWO, IEFA, VNQ, VOO, AZO, AMZN, BERY, SHY, SPIP, VO, AMLP, FDX, LKQ, BND, MAS, D, VZ, ARCC, FISV, GPK, VB, MMP, KNX, HDV, PFE, CSCO, ENB, CSWC, CRM, PAA, HTGC, MAIN, VYM, EDV, USRT, MPLX, MRK, EPD, ABBV, TGT, MCD, PEP, VUG, VSS, CERN, KO, ET, TXMD, WMT, AEM, Y, AON, GOLD, CVX, CMCSA, DEO, DD, UL, TRV, EQC, JLL, JNJ, XLI, IWV, IBM, INTC, JNK, PSA, VOT, MMM, EDU, VNQI, HPQ, XLU, CTVA, VBK, XLV, XLP, HST, LLY, GIS,
- Reduced Positions: TLT, QQQ, SPY, NUAN, GLD, DG, GOOG, VWOB, LQD, ALGN, BWX, MSFT, PYPL, VMBS, PGR, ADSK, AAPL, ACN, FB, PG, SAP, MSCI, NOW, V, ZTS, ADBE, BABA, SPEM, MA, IJH, IT, CCK, ICLR, ILMN, ISRG, NKE, GOOGL, ABT, XLK, UNH, SBUX, WFC, GSK, AMJ, JPM, MDT, L, XLY, XOM, KLAC, XLF, BRK.B, XLE, RJN, MRTN,
- Sold Out: BIL, REGN, CHKP, AOR, SPMD, SPDW, EMB, SPAB, MTUM, SPSM,
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,050,344 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.47%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 63,006 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.07%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 50,873 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 209,237 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.76%
- Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 616,540 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
Tectonic Advisors Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Tectonic Advisors Llc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Tectonic Advisors Llc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $42.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Tectonic Advisors Llc initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $101.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Tectonic Advisors Llc initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $74.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Tectonic Advisors Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $190.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Tectonic Advisors Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 113.83%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 261,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Tectonic Advisors Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 111.81%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 177,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Tectonic Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.98%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 67,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Tectonic Advisors Llc added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 190.63%. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1473.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Tectonic Advisors Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 79.95%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3210.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)
Tectonic Advisors Llc added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 30.97%. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $69.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 49,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Tectonic Advisors Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Tectonic Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85.Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Tectonic Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48.Sold Out: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)
Tectonic Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $51.94 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $53.08.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
Tectonic Advisors Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Tectonic Advisors Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06.
Here is the complete portfolio of TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC.
