Cederberg Capital Ltd Buys 21Vianet Group Inc, Agora Inc, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, HUTCHMED (China), LexinFintech Holdings

Investment company Cederberg Capital Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys 21Vianet Group Inc, Agora Inc, sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, HUTCHMED (China), LexinFintech Holdings, TAL Education Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cederberg Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Cederberg Capital Ltd owns 11 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) - 7,240,552 shares, 17.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,004,251 shares, 16.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.68% GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 2,243,856 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94% Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 1,315,000 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.91% NetEase Inc (NTES) - 1,219,475 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43%

Cederberg Capital Ltd initiated holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.2%. The holding were 7,240,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cederberg Capital Ltd added to a holding in Agora Inc by 124.72%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 2,321,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cederberg Capital Ltd sold out a holding in HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.01 and $36.8, with an estimated average price of $31.94.