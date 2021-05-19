Cederberg Capital Ltd Buys 21Vianet Group Inc, Agora Inc, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, HUTCHMED (China), LexinFintech Holdings

- New Purchases: VNET,
- Added Positions: API, IMAB, GDS, SE,
- Reduced Positions: EDU, BABA, BILI, LX, TAL, NTES,
- Sold Out: HCM,
- 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) - 7,240,552 shares, 17.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,004,251 shares, 16.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.68%
- GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 2,243,856 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94%
- Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 1,315,000 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.91%
- NetEase Inc (NTES) - 1,219,475 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43%
Cederberg Capital Ltd initiated holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.2%. The holding were 7,240,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Agora Inc (API)
Cederberg Capital Ltd added to a holding in Agora Inc by 124.72%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 2,321,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: HUTCHMED (China) Ltd (HCM)
Cederberg Capital Ltd sold out a holding in HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.01 and $36.8, with an estimated average price of $31.94.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cederberg Capital Ltd. Also check out:
