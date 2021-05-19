Why Crypto's Feeling the Squeeze

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Why Crypto's Feeling the Squeeze

Central banks are trying to regain control of bond credit spreads

Author's Avatar
Steve Gray Booyens
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cryptocurrency has seen an abrupt decline after a sustained period of gains. Many might be wondering whether this is a time to buy the dip, sell profits or simply just whether crypto will actually become the next primary means of exchange.

Central banks are losing control of currencies

Credit spreads are widening while yields are narrowing. Consequently, developed currencies, especially the U.S. dollar, have faced downward pressure due to unfavorable bond markets.

Source - MarketWatch

The dollar spot index has suffered over the past year, and investors have chosen to buy into cryptocurrency instead of gold as a hedge. Gold is a means of exchange still held by central banks, whereas cryptocurrencies are held anonymously.

Because of inflationary pressure, central banks and the Federal Reserve, in particular, have decided to combat alternative stores of wealth (apart from gold) to regain control over the monetary system. This trend will continue for some time to come.

Govcoin

Although kept very low-key, The Economist reported last week that over 50 anonymous governments were exploring a coin, which would upend current cryptocurrency by creating a similar product that would be permissible and inflation-controlled. "Govcoin" is only a term for the time being, but it's clear that governments are taking steps to use cryptography in their favor, and the market's taking notice.

China

Hedge Fund manager

Kyle Bass (Trades, Portfolio) suggests that China's digital yuan has been the biggest threat to Western civilization for the past 30 to 40 years. The digital yuan is in its developmental phase, and the People's Bank of China announced this week that it wouldn't be allowing existing cryptocurrencies to be deposited at any of its local banks.

Froth in the market

Exchange-listed securities have acted in an irrational way of late. There's a lot of froth in the market, meaning many assets are priced incorrectly. The market tends to correct itself during times such as these and the crypto market's experiencing this first hand.

Source - Seeking Alpha.

Source - GuruFocus.

A good way of quantifying "froth" is to look at the price-earnings ratios of the S&P 500. Obviously, bitcoin hasn't traded for long enough to draw an S&P 500 price-earnings and bitcoin price movement comparison, but we can note that the S&P 500's price-earnings ratio is at a similar level to the tech bubble in the late 1990s. With price-earnings ratios at an equivalent level to the tech bubble and bitcoin having gained an astronomical amount, one can conclude there's a close correlation.

Markets usually trade down to lower earmomgs multiples once a growth stock cycle has ended. Bitcoin and other cryptos have just held onto momentum for longer due to retail speculation.

Commodity-like movement

Although cryptocurrencies are more volatile, they trade similarly to commodities. Both asset classes have prolonged plateaus where they'll trade up or down abruptly, and the recent selloff has simply been a sharp down move after a Goldilocks period.

Competition

More competition has risen in the crypto space, with so-called meme coins dominating tabloids. The increase in competition has caused liquidity to be more widely spread within the asset class. As a result, investors speculate on volatile assets, withdraw gains and losses as they occur and then look for the next best thing. It's a very inefficient market!

Final word

The cryptocurrency selloff is due to another regulatory patch. Regulatory authorities are gaining momentum with their assumed mandate to improve regulation on cryptocurrencies. Investors need to realize that cryptography isn't only bound to the private markets. Governments will intervene. Does this mean that crypto as it is, is dead? Only time will tell, but we think it will remain a bartering product and won't replace current fiat currency due to our reliance on the central banking system. The price of cryptocurrencies will reflect its potential for intrinsic value and velocity, which is set to decrease.

Disclose: I own none of the assets discussed, nor do I own any form of cryptocurrency.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
5 / 5 (1 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment