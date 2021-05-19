IOVA INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("Iovance" or the "Company") ( IOVA) resulting from allegations that Iovance might have issued misleading information to the investing public.



On May 18, 2021, after the market closed, Iovance issued a press release updating the public on its lead asset, the melanoma treatment lifileucel. The release stated that, after receiving feed back from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding potency assays for lifileucel, the Company was planning to delay its submission of a biologics license application (BLA) for lifileucel until the second half of 2021.

On this news, the Companys stock price fell nearly 13% in post-market trading on May 18, 2021.

Then, on May 19, 2021, the Company filed a Form 8-K with the SEC which announced that the Companys Chief Executive Officer, Maria Fardis, was resigning as President, CEO and a director of the Company.

Shares of Iovance are trading at $16.78, down over 37%, in afternoon trading on May 19, 2021.

