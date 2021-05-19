NSK Americas Launches Website for Metal-Making Operations

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

NSK Americas Launches Website for Metal-Making Operations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 19, 2021

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help meet the increasing demand for high-productivity solutions in steel mills and related industries, NSK Americas has launched NSKMetals.com. The website presents the company's diverse range of rolling bearing technology and service solutions expressly designed for the extreme environments found in metal-making plants.

NSKMetals.com website- launched May 2021

"Modern mill operators are under enormous pressure to increase production due to global demand, while simultaneously lowering cost-per-ton," says Paul Brda, NSK Strategic Segment Manager. "Our intent with this website is to present game-changing products and technologies that help mills meet variable output targets, while lowering overall operating costs."

The website highlights the specialized bearing products NSK has engineered for virtually every mill application from furnaces and casting, to rolling mills, to the array of critical process machinery and equipment that keep everything running smoothly. It also details the comprehensive technical support the company provides on-site with NSK industry experts, in design stage with Application Engineering and in perpetuity with extensive end-to-end services.

An expanding library of technical resources provides product- and service-literature downloads. And industry-specific case studies demonstrate how NSK has made real-world improvements in mill productivity and cost control with its holistic Added Value Program (AIP).

"Our mantra is 'Keep Metal Moving'. We know that if one bearing fails on a segment roll in the casting facility, all downstream processes come to a halt, output ceases, and the costs quickly mount," adds Brda. "NSK has been specializing in bearing solutions in mills for decades, introducing metallurgical and tribological advancements, and breakthrough bearing products that consistently outlast and outperform conventional solutions. Customers can find all that, and more, at NSKMetals.com"

About NSK
NSK manufactured the world's first bearings in Japan in 1916, and has since developed into a global organization researching, designing, and manufacturing Motion & Control solutions essential for mobility and industrial applications. In the early 1960s, NSK set its sights outside Japan and has established over 200 business locations in 30 countries, alongside a vast network of joint ventures and partnerships in all corners of the world. Today, NSK is the top supplier of bearings in Japan and is the third largest supplier in the world by market share.

Learn more about bearings for metal-making applications by visiting NSKMetals.com.

For more information, visit NSKAmericas.com

(PRNewsfoto/NSK)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nsk-americas-launches-website-for-metal-making-operations-301295291.html

SOURCE NSK Americas

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment