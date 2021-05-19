Logo
Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 19, 2021

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced that it is scheduled to speak at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference. Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President, will discuss the company's vision, goals, and capital deployment strategies. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quest Diagnostics Incorporated)

The presentation will be webcast live during the conference and will be available on the company's investor relations page which can be accessed at ir.QuestDiagnostics.com. In addition, the archived webcast will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available until July 3, 2021.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

About COVID-19 testing at Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics is at the forefront of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, working to broaden access to laboratory insights to help us all lead healthier lives. We provide both molecular diagnostic and antibody serology tests to aid in the diagnosis of COVID-19 and immune response. Our COVID-19 test services are based on tests that have received FDA emergency use authorization and which also meet our high standards for quality. We are providing these test services under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act.

We providedata onCOVID-19testingto various federal and state public health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and participate in studies with government and private institutions,aidingCOVID-19public health response and research. Throughour team ofdedicatedphlebotomists, air fleet team, couriers andlaboratory professionals, Quest Diagnosticsworks hard every day to help patients and communities across the United States access qualityCOVID-19 testing.

The antibody tests and the molecular tests (together "All tests") have not been FDA cleared or approved; All tests have been authorized by FDA under EUAs for use by authorized laboratories; The antibody tests have been authorized only for the detection of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens; The molecular tests have been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens; and, All tests are only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

For more information about the latest developments with our COVID-19 testing, visit: newsroom.questdiagnostics.com/COVIDTestingUpdates

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-to-speak-at-the-jefferies-virtual-healthcare-conference-301295316.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

