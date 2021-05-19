WD-40 Co Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of WD-40 Co (NAS:WDFC, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $242.2 per share and the market cap of $3.3 billion, WD-40 Co stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for WD-40 Co is shown in the chart below.

Because WD-40 Co is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 3.4% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. WD-40 Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.57, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Chemicals industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks WD-40 Co's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of WD-40 Co over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. WD-40 Co has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $446.4 million and earnings of $5.44 a share. Its operating margin is 20.92%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in Chemicals industry. Overall, the profitability of WD-40 Co is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of WD-40 Co over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. WD-40 Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Chemicals industry. WD-40 Co's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 1.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Chemicals industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, WD-40 Co's ROIC was 29.89, while its WACC came in at -0.22. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of WD-40 Co is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of WD-40 Co (NAS:WDFC, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Chemicals industry. To learn more about WD-40 Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

