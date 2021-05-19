FOMC Minutes: Easy Money Will Continue Until the Economy Reaches Its Goals

Despite the robust recovery from the Covid-19 recession, the U.S. economy has a long way to go to reach the Federal Reserve's maximum employment and price stability goals.

That's according to the April 27 and 28 minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting published on Wednesday afternoon:

"Participants observed that economic activity had picked up sharply this year, with robust gains in consumer spending, housing-sector activity, business equipment investment, and manufacturing production. They noted that the acceleration in economic activity reflected positive developments associated with the rapid pace of vaccinations as well as continued support from fiscal and monetary policies. Nevertheless, participants generally noted that the economy remained far from the Committee's maximum-employment and price-stability goals. "

That's why the FOMC decided to continue its accommodative policies. It instructed its execution arm, the "Desk," to undertake open market operations as necessary to maintain the federal funds ratethe rate at which banks borrow money from each other to meet reserve requirementsin a target range of 0% to 0.25% percent.

That means that cost of money will remain almost free for banks and close to free for their best customers. Also, it means that money will have to continue flowing to speculative investments in the search for yield.

Meanwhile, the FOMC instructed the Desk to increase the System Open Market Account holdings of Treasury securities by $80 billion per month and agency mortgage-backed securities by $40 billion per month.

That's undoubtedly good news for the debt markets, as it will keep the U.S. Treasury yields and mortgages low.

Still, financial markets do not seem to be happy with what they heard. They didn't head north the way they used to, following such actions by the FOMC, for a couple of reasons. One is the talk by some FOMC members of "tapering," scaling back its buying of the U.S. Treasury Securities and Mortgage Back Securities program.

That's something neither the debt markets nor the equity markets would like to hear.

Then there's the growing belief among market participants that the Fed is "behind the curve," too slow to act in the face of hot inflation numbers.

Thus, the spike in the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield following the release of the FOMC minutes and the muted reaction of the equity markets.

