FOMC Minutes: Easy Money Will Continue Until the Economy Reaches Its Goals

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

FOMC Minutes: Easy Money Will Continue Until the Economy Reaches Its Goals

The US economy has a long way to go to reach the Federal Reserve's maximum employment and price stability goals

Author's Avatar
Panos Mourdoukoutas
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Despite the robust recovery from the Covid-19 recession, the U.S. economy has a long way to go to reach the Federal Reserve's maximum employment and price stability goals.

That's according to the April 27 and 28 minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting published on Wednesday afternoon:

"Participants observed that economic activity had picked up sharply this year, with robust gains in consumer spending, housing-sector activity, business equipment investment, and manufacturing production. They noted that the acceleration in economic activity reflected positive developments associated with the rapid pace of vaccinations as well as continued support from fiscal and monetary policies. Nevertheless, participants generally noted that the economy remained far from the Committee's maximum-employment and price-stability goals. "

That's why the FOMC decided to continue its accommodative policies. It instructed its execution arm, the "Desk," to undertake open market operations as necessary to maintain the federal funds ratethe rate at which banks borrow money from each other to meet reserve requirementsin a target range of 0% to 0.25% percent.

That means that cost of money will remain almost free for banks and close to free for their best customers. Also, it means that money will have to continue flowing to speculative investments in the search for yield.

Meanwhile, the FOMC instructed the Desk to increase the System Open Market Account holdings of Treasury securities by $80 billion per month and agency mortgage-backed securities by $40 billion per month.

That's undoubtedly good news for the debt markets, as it will keep the U.S. Treasury yields and mortgages low.

Still, financial markets do not seem to be happy with what they heard. They didn't head north the way they used to, following such actions by the FOMC, for a couple of reasons. One is the talk by some FOMC members of "tapering," scaling back its buying of the U.S. Treasury Securities and Mortgage Back Securities program.

That's something neither the debt markets nor the equity markets would like to hear.

Then there's the growing belief among market participants that the Fed is "behind the curve," too slow to act in the face of hot inflation numbers.

Thus, the spike in the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield following the release of the FOMC minutes and the muted reaction of the equity markets.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.