Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Sells Energy Transfer LP, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF

Investment company Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, sells Energy Transfer LP, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, iShares Asia 50 ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owns 184 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 74,659 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.13% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 195,417 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09% VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) - 83,799 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.9% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 405,602 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.41% Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 45,759 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.88%

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $311.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $94.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $112.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $85.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $223.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $357.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 74,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 73.88%. The purchase prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1. The stock is now traded at around $294.348000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 45,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 198.37%. The purchase prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52. The stock is now traded at around $88.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 77,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 59.82%. The purchase prices were between $117.54 and $135.01, with an estimated average price of $127.24. The stock is now traded at around $132.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 87,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 93.52%. The purchase prices were between $164.53 and $189.41, with an estimated average price of $177.59. The stock is now traded at around $194.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 39,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 181.31%. The purchase prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76. The stock is now traded at around $262.678900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 22,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56.

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Aegon NV. The sale prices were between $3.88 and $5.06, with an estimated average price of $4.54.

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 45.59%. The sale prices were between $164.9 and $181.32, with an estimated average price of $175.16. The stock is now traded at around $174.857100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC still held 1,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 48.86%. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $102.07, with an estimated average price of $95.64. The stock is now traded at around $88.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC still held 2,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.