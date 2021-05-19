Corepath Wealth Partners Llc Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Invitae Corp, Sells iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

New Purchases: TIP, NVTA,

TIP, NVTA, Added Positions: IVV, IUSV, EFV, EFA, IWM, ISTB, EEM, IAGG, IJS, HYG, VTV, TGT, INTC, VBR,

IVV, IUSV, EFV, EFA, IWM, ISTB, EEM, IAGG, IJS, HYG, VTV, TGT, INTC, VBR, Reduced Positions: LQD, AGG, GBF, AAPL, VUG, AOA, IWO, IJR, IVW, VHT, DGRO, GWX,

LQD, AGG, GBF, AAPL, VUG, AOA, IWO, IJR, IVW, VHT, DGRO, GWX, Sold Out: AOM, AOR,

Investment company Corepath Wealth Partners Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Invitae Corp, sells iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corepath Wealth Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Corepath Wealth Partners Llc owns 35 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 50,850 shares, 18.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.10% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 160,406 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 168,321 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.25% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 66,704 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 33,081 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.72%

Corepath Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 45,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corepath Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corepath Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $409.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 50,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corepath Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42.

Corepath Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $51.94 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $53.08.

Corepath Wealth Partners Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund by 24.79%. The sale prices were between $119.32 and $125.11, with an estimated average price of $122.14. The stock is now traded at around $120.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Corepath Wealth Partners Llc still held 6,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corepath Wealth Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 43.15%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $123.838000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Corepath Wealth Partners Llc still held 1,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.