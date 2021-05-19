Logo
Corepath Wealth Partners Llc Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Invitae Corp, Sells iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Corepath Wealth Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Invitae Corp, sells iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corepath Wealth Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Corepath Wealth Partners Llc owns 35 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COREPATH WEALTH PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corepath+wealth+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COREPATH WEALTH PARTNERS LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 50,850 shares, 18.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.10%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 160,406 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 168,321 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.25%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 66,704 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 33,081 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.72%
New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Corepath Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 45,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

Corepath Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Corepath Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $409.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 50,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

Corepath Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42.

Sold Out: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Corepath Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $51.94 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $53.08.

Reduced: iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund (GBF)

Corepath Wealth Partners Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund by 24.79%. The sale prices were between $119.32 and $125.11, with an estimated average price of $122.14. The stock is now traded at around $120.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Corepath Wealth Partners Llc still held 6,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Corepath Wealth Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 43.15%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $123.838000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Corepath Wealth Partners Llc still held 1,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of COREPATH WEALTH PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:

