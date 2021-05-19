Titan Global Capital Management Usa Llc Buys ProShares Short S&P500, Facebook Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells Appian Corp, Collectors Universe Inc

New Purchases: GAN, POSH,

GAN, POSH, Added Positions: SH, FB, FIS, MA, V, BKNG, CHTR, GOOG, MSFT, TDG, SCHW, AMZN, NFLX, ADSK, NOW, DIS, RWM, AAPL, UBER, SHOP, PYPL, TWLO, SSNC, NYT, FND, GWRE, FTDR, FIVE, BILL, SMAR, PLAN, CARG, FSLY, UPWK, CRWD, RDFN, PAR, ESTC, ROKU, SHSP,

SH, FB, FIS, MA, V, BKNG, CHTR, GOOG, MSFT, TDG, SCHW, AMZN, NFLX, ADSK, NOW, DIS, RWM, AAPL, UBER, SHOP, PYPL, TWLO, SSNC, NYT, FND, GWRE, FTDR, FIVE, BILL, SMAR, PLAN, CARG, FSLY, UPWK, CRWD, RDFN, PAR, ESTC, ROKU, SHSP, Sold Out: APPN, CLCT,

Investment company Titan Global Capital Management Usa Llc Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Short S&P500, Facebook Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, sells Appian Corp, Collectors Universe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Titan Global Capital Management Usa Llc. As of 2021Q1, Titan Global Capital Management Usa Llc owns 42 stocks with a total value of $478 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 329,503 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.95% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 58,142 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.45% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 80,217 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.83% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 352,792 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.64% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 103,190 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.73%

Titan Global Capital Management Usa Llc initiated holding in GAN Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 191,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Titan Global Capital Management Usa Llc initiated holding in Poshmark Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $101.5, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 84,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Titan Global Capital Management Usa Llc added to a holding in ProShares Short S&P500 by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $16.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,035,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Titan Global Capital Management Usa Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 39.51%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $311.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 60,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Titan Global Capital Management Usa Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 45.67%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $146.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 110,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Titan Global Capital Management Usa Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 39.69%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $357.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 46,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Titan Global Capital Management Usa Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 41.12%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $223.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 75,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Titan Global Capital Management Usa Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 34.63%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2234.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 7,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Titan Global Capital Management Usa Llc sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $126.65 and $235.24, with an estimated average price of $177.68.

Titan Global Capital Management Usa Llc sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.