Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Apple Inc, Deere, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, NIO Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Apple Inc, Deere, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, NIO Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys United Parcel Service Inc, Apple Inc, Deere, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, NIO Inc, NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sovereign Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. owns 156 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sovereign Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sovereign+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sovereign Financial Group, Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,156 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 30,534 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
  3. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 41,747 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.65%
  4. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 101,301 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.68%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,554 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.47%
New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $354.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $77.319000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 90.65%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $212.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 41,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.47%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $123.838000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 37,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.269900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 63,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $210.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 46.01%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $241.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in CSX Corp by 127.75%. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $98.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17.

Sold Out: Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE)

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 91.16%. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2298.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.3%. Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. still held 174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 81.35%. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2259.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. still held 122 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sovereign Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Sovereign Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Sovereign Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sovereign Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider