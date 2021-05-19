Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Apple Inc, Deere, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, NIO Inc

- New Purchases: DE, AOM, VZ, AMAT, PENN, MO, XLK, DIA, LUV, GRWG, VTV, INTC, XHB, ROKU, KIM, IBM, VWO, BX, LOW, FSK, SPMD, CVX, IEP, GM, SWK, CGC, CHY, PBR, SIRI, ZOM,
- Added Positions: UPS, AAPL, VTIP, MGK, MSFT, IGSB, CSX, BND, VEA, V, VCSH, T, QQQ, BSV, MU, BRK.B, SHYG, HD, SPYG, VMBS, TIP, VB, BAC, VTEB, VYM, ED, VCIT, XOM, BIV, SPSM, JNJ, LMBS, JPM, SCHB, GE, NSC, F, SCHO, DIS, EFAV, DFEB, CLX, RTX, NFLX, MRK, USHY, BMY, SO, FB, CSCO, CRSR, PEY, SCHV, ARKW, GLD, VO, VIOO, TXN, CRM, SCHA, MMD, PEP, CHI, KO, SHY, OTIS, WPC, RNG, VPU, UITB, IWM, WMT, VTI, IUSG, BNDX, EFA, OUSA, NEE, TGT, VOO, PEG, PG, PFE, SGOL, SPLG, SBUX,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, GOOGL, NIO, NHF, DFE, IVV, DOCU, IUSV, KMB, VNQ, RDVY, CRWD, DGS, BLNK, AMZN, VHT, CPB,
- Sold Out: ZM, PLUG, SPOT, IDXX, RIDE,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,156 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 30,534 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 41,747 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.65%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 101,301 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.68%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,554 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.47%
Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $354.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)
Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $77.319000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 90.65%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $212.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 41,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.47%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $123.838000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 37,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.269900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 63,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $210.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 46.01%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $241.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in CSX Corp by 127.75%. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $98.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17.Sold Out: Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE)
Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7.Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 91.16%. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2298.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.3%. Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. still held 174 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 81.35%. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2259.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. still held 122 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sovereign Financial Group, Inc..
