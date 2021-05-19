Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Apple Inc, Deere, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, NIO Inc

New Purchases: DE, AOM, VZ, AMAT, PENN, MO, XLK, DIA, LUV, GRWG, VTV, INTC, XHB, ROKU, KIM, IBM, VWO, BX, LOW, FSK, SPMD, CVX, IEP, GM, SWK, CGC, CHY, PBR, SIRI, ZOM,

Investment company Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys United Parcel Service Inc, Apple Inc, Deere, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, NIO Inc, NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sovereign Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. owns 156 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sovereign Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sovereign+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,156 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 30,534 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 41,747 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.65% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 101,301 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.68% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,554 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.47%

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $354.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $77.319000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 90.65%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $212.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 41,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.47%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $123.838000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 37,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.269900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 63,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $210.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 46.01%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $241.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in CSX Corp by 127.75%. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $98.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17.

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7.

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 91.16%. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2298.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.3%. Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. still held 174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 81.35%. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2259.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. still held 122 shares as of 2021-03-31.