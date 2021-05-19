Logo
Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc Buys Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Sells Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares, First Trust Chindia ETF, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, PureCycle Technologies Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc, sells Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares, First Trust Chindia ETF, iShares Gold Trust, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc owns 202 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WOODWARD DIVERSIFIED CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/woodward+diversified+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WOODWARD DIVERSIFIED CAPITAL, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,150 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  2. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 65,159 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,792 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,012 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 19,651 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.52%
New Purchase: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.01 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $31.1. The stock is now traded at around $20.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 40,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $42.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 46,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $42.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 46,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $32.65, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 46,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.3 and $183.85, with an estimated average price of $104.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $223.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 321.03%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $297.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 245.14%. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $43.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 28,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 39.12%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 115.82%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $407.980100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 40.79%. The purchase prices were between $23.65 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 44.61%. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 31,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $35.5 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $41.58.

Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.

Sold Out: Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $32.35 and $43.37, with an estimated average price of $37.83.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $17.35 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $20.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of WOODWARD DIVERSIFIED CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:

1. WOODWARD DIVERSIFIED CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WOODWARD DIVERSIFIED CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WOODWARD DIVERSIFIED CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WOODWARD DIVERSIFIED CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying
