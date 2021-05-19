Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc Buys Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Sells Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares, First Trust Chindia ETF, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: MARA, BCEI, BCEI, PCT, FLGT, V, NTRA, MSOS, DBI, GSAH, TNA, BYD, GDRX, DRIO, DSL, STKL, NET, IVOL, MHD, DOW, XLE, LQD, SBH, XM, SNOW, XLI, MBB, CCX, CCX, XEC, CONX, AMN, TFC, XLB, QQQ, PXD, PINS, THO, CEVA, XRT, ITW, ETSY, FVRR, TPL, HUN, CTRN, OXY, VIXY, ZH, BRY, PSFE, ASPL, ERC, TELL, FCAC, FAII,

TWLO, INDA, ABBV, SPY, RSX, EPD, DIS, IEI, MP, ET, REMX, IEF, XOM, VTIP, C, RH, BAC, GE, MMM, RTX, PYPL, Reduced Positions: FNI, IAU, KWEB, FBT, BABA, GLD, FTSM, CVX, FDN, FTCS, GBT, VCR, VGT, MSFT, VPU, VOX, VFH, VDE, VAW, VHT, VIS, AMGN, CTVA, IBM, TSLA, VNQ, VDC, TDOC, CMCSA, MO, ICPT, VZ, JRI, PG, MRK, PANW, PDD, ENB, RDS.A, STWD, MA, TRI, CAT, WMT, MDT, HD, CSCO, RDHL, AJG, PEP, AVGO, BA, JNJ, ABT, PRU, PLD, PM, LMT, NFLX, MDLZ, LLY, WPC, MET, CVS, KO, AMCR, WFC, CCI, EMN, EMR, FB, BIDU, BMY, AFL, HPQ, TSN, BRK.B, OMER, SO, PNC, BLK, PFE, PSX, COP, GILD, USB, MPC, BSV, KMI, KEY, VO, JPM, IJK, AGG, LYB, INTC, F, UNP, APD,

Investment company Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, PureCycle Technologies Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc, sells Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares, First Trust Chindia ETF, iShares Gold Trust, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc owns 202 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,150 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 65,159 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,792 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,012 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 19,651 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.52%

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.01 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $31.1. The stock is now traded at around $20.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 40,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $42.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 46,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $32.65, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 46,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.3 and $183.85, with an estimated average price of $104.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $223.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 321.03%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $297.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 245.14%. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $43.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 28,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 39.12%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 115.82%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $407.980100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 40.79%. The purchase prices were between $23.65 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 44.61%. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 31,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $35.5 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $41.58.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $32.35 and $43.37, with an estimated average price of $37.83.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $17.35 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $20.91.