True Link Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Ind

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company True Link Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, True Link Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, True Link Financial Advisors, LLC owns 229 stocks with a total value of $592 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of True Link Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/true+link+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of True Link Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 1,157,381 shares, 16.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.81%
  2. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 621,726 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.75%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 136,951 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24%
  4. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 911,512 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.86%
  5. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 426,097 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.92%
New Purchase: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $90.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (SKYY)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $92.45 and $111.63, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $94.090100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.75%. The purchase prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.863000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 621,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.79%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 149,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 472.04%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 227.98%. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 47,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 405.12%. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.66. The stock is now traded at around $26.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 46,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.40%. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 56,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The sale prices were between $70.4 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $73.85.

Sold Out: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $23.86 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.47.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $35.2 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $36.77.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of True Link Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. True Link Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. True Link Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. True Link Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that True Link Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
