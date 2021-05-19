True Link Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Ind

New Purchases: VNLA, XLC, EFV, VFH, IYE, SKYY, FDN, IBB, ABB, PSK, RSP, ANGL, AGZ, VTRS, VONG, VTI, AFG,

VNLA, XLC, EFV, VFH, IYE, SKYY, FDN, IBB, ABB, PSK, RSP, ANGL, AGZ, VTRS, VONG, VTI, AFG, Added Positions: BIV, BSV, TIP, IGSB, ESGU, IVV, IEFA, VMBS, LQD, JPST, SPTS, GOVT, VLUE, USMV, BNDX, SHY, GLD, ESGE, IXN, IEMG, ISTB, LMBS, VCIT, BIL, MBB, SPAB, VB, MINT, FLRN, STIP, XLV, TLT, MTUM, IEI, IAGG, ROST, SPY, SCHO, IJR, PFE, XLP, MRK,

BIV, BSV, TIP, IGSB, ESGU, IVV, IEFA, VMBS, LQD, JPST, SPTS, GOVT, VLUE, USMV, BNDX, SHY, GLD, ESGE, IXN, IEMG, ISTB, LMBS, VCIT, BIL, MBB, SPAB, VB, MINT, FLRN, STIP, XLV, TLT, MTUM, IEI, IAGG, ROST, SPY, SCHO, IJR, PFE, XLP, MRK, Reduced Positions: VGIT, AGG, IWM, ITOT, IJH, EMB, IHI, VWO, HYG, VNQ, PDBC, LUV, BND, DIS, MSFT, SPTM, VCSH, VNQI, VTV, AAPL, EFA, PCY, QUAL, VEA, IJS, XLI, CB, WMT, RTX, ABT, ADP, JNJ, JPM, INTC, CMI, CSCO, CVX, T, XLF, SPDW, PG, BSCL, BSCM,

VGIT, AGG, IWM, ITOT, IJH, EMB, IHI, VWO, HYG, VNQ, PDBC, LUV, BND, DIS, MSFT, SPTM, VCSH, VNQI, VTV, AAPL, EFA, PCY, QUAL, VEA, IJS, XLI, CB, WMT, RTX, ABT, ADP, JNJ, JPM, INTC, CMI, CSCO, CVX, T, XLF, SPDW, PG, BSCL, BSCM, Sold Out: DSI, BBN, VGT, GWX, DON, KLAC, FB, TJX, XLY, ENR, MPC, TMO, MCHP, ITT, HD, GOOGL, EXC, AMZN, RCL, EVRG, RIO, KMB, BEN, AMT,

Investment company True Link Financial Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, True Link Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, True Link Financial Advisors, LLC owns 229 stocks with a total value of $592 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of True Link Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/true+link+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 1,157,381 shares, 16.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.81% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 621,726 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.75% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 136,951 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 911,512 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.86% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 426,097 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.92%

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $90.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $92.45 and $111.63, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $94.090100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.75%. The purchase prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.863000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 621,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.79%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 149,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 472.04%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 227.98%. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 47,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 405.12%. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.66. The stock is now traded at around $26.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 46,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.40%. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 56,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The sale prices were between $70.4 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $73.85.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $23.86 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.47.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $35.2 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $36.77.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.