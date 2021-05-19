Logo
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Facebook Inc, National Grid PLC, Sells AMETEK Inc, Global X Silver Miners ETF, NVIDIA Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Facebook Inc, National Grid PLC, VF Corp, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, sells AMETEK Inc, Global X Silver Miners ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Cigna Corp, Abiomed Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. owns 477 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/freedman+financial+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 106,168 shares, 15.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 50,946 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
  3. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 198,152 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio.
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 61,917 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
  5. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) - 177,081 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $84.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 48 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $73.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 96 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 95 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 40.75%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 23,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 229.90%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $311.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: National Grid PLC (NGG)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in National Grid PLC by 944.23%. The purchase prices were between $55.89 and $60.82, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 33.86%. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 50.67%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.58%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $38.74 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $43.18.

Sold Out: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $285.92 and $355.13, with an estimated average price of $320.16.

Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5.

Sold Out: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $42.52.

Sold Out: Luckin Coffee Inc (LKNCY)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Luckin Coffee Inc. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $13.32, with an estimated average price of $8.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. keeps buying
insider

insider