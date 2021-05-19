Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Facebook Inc, National Grid PLC, Sells AMETEK Inc, Global X Silver Miners ETF, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: VFC, VONV, VBR, VRTX, SCZ, TNL, TWTR, TRP, KTB, PTON, FUBO, AOBI, BNDX, BLV, VMBS, BIV,
- Added Positions: VXF, VIG, VZ, IWF, FB, NGG, AAPL, RTX, IWB, IUSG, IEMG, DON, VUG, AMZN, VO, IEFA, BSV, UNH, VEA, VTV, VWO, VB, MRK, GOOG, GOOGL, BAM, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: PWV, AME, IWS, GE, IJS, GDX, NVDA, CI, JPM, IWP, ZBH, PDM, IVV, VOD, DTE, XOM, PFE, TSLA, WBA, MDLZ, MS, WAB, NEM, WH, CTVA, MFGP, NMGC, GIS, NWL, VTRS, MO, DOW,
- Sold Out: ABMD, SIL, BHP, HAIN, CMG, LKNCY, GSK, RDS.B, EMN, FCF, FE, JCPNQ, CHKAQ, SHLDQ, TCP, EBAYL.PFD,
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 106,168 shares, 15.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 50,946 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 198,152 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 61,917 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
- Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) - 177,081 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $84.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 422 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 157 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 116 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 48 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $73.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 96 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 95 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 40.75%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 23,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 229.90%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $311.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 673 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: National Grid PLC (NGG)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in National Grid PLC by 944.23%. The purchase prices were between $55.89 and $60.82, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 33.86%. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 50.67%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 113 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.58%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 357 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $38.74 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $43.18.Sold Out: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $285.92 and $355.13, with an estimated average price of $320.16.Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13.Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5.Sold Out: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $42.52.Sold Out: Luckin Coffee Inc (LKNCY)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Luckin Coffee Inc. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $13.32, with an estimated average price of $8.42.
