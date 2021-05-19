Logo
Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Ford Motor Co, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pinduoduo Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Palumbo Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Ford Motor Co, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pinduoduo Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owns 97 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palumbo+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC
  1. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 92,867 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,617 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.46%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 59,419 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
  4. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 69,683 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 63,404 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.92%
New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.63%. The holding were 69,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.042700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 87,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.043000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 38,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $151.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 5,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 6,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $354.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.92%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $135.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 63,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 50.79%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $159.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 13,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.56%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $82.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 40.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.

Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Palumbo Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
