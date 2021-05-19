Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Ford Motor Co, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pinduoduo Inc

New Purchases: TIP, F, JETS, PXD, AMAT, DE, CSCO, MET, MGM, WMT, COF, DOCU, VXUS, URI, XOM, GDX, IWM, GE,

TIP, F, JETS, PXD, AMAT, DE, CSCO, MET, MGM, WMT, COF, DOCU, VXUS, URI, XOM, GDX, IWM, GE, Added Positions: TLT, JPM, MTUM, PDBC, GLD, SHY, VGLT, JPST, LYB, VGIT, PHYS, PAYX, MSFT, EFA, CAT, PFE, LNT, SO, VZ, MRK, AAPL, ED, SIVB, ETN, MCD, WM, PRU, KO, HD, T, BTI, COST, BAC, UPS, HON, ABR, CI, IBM, QCOM, DIS, BX, NKE,

TLT, JPM, MTUM, PDBC, GLD, SHY, VGLT, JPST, LYB, VGIT, PHYS, PAYX, MSFT, EFA, CAT, PFE, LNT, SO, VZ, MRK, AAPL, ED, SIVB, ETN, MCD, WM, PRU, KO, HD, T, BTI, COST, BAC, UPS, HON, ABR, CI, IBM, QCOM, DIS, BX, NKE, Reduced Positions: MINT, SPY, IEF, VIG, QQQ, GM, V, IWR, LMT, FB, XLV, XLU, VFC, MDT, TXN, BLK,

MINT, SPY, IEF, VIG, QQQ, GM, V, IWR, LMT, FB, XLV, XLU, VFC, MDT, TXN, BLK, Sold Out: PDD, FCX, CARR, MELI, ETSY, KMB, ACN, DEO,

Investment company Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Ford Motor Co, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pinduoduo Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owns 97 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palumbo+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 92,867 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,617 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.46% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 59,419 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 69,683 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 63,404 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.92%

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.63%. The holding were 69,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.042700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 87,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.043000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 38,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $151.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 5,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 6,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $354.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.92%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $135.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 63,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 50.79%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $159.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 13,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.56%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $82.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 40.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.