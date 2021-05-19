Simplify Asset Management Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, Sells Shopify Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, MercadoLibre Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Simplify Asset Management Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, Sells Shopify Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, MercadoLibre Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Simplify Asset Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, Snowflake Inc, Square Inc, sells Shopify Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Simplify Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Simplify Asset Management Inc. owns 10 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Simplify Asset Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/simplify+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Simplify Asset Management Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 603,621 shares, 96.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.11%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 19,126 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.86%
  3. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) - 14,910 shares, 0.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.87%
  4. Square Inc (SQ) - 2,094 shares, 0.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.00%
  5. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 1,900 shares, 0.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.84%
Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 128.11%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $409.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 54.2%. The holding were 603,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 49.84%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $198.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 24.87%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $34.82, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $198.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 49.77%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $226.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Lemonade Inc by 22.78%. The purchase prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72. The stock is now traded at around $73.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.

Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Simplify Asset Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. Simplify Asset Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Simplify Asset Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Simplify Asset Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Simplify Asset Management Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider