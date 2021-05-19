Simplify Asset Management Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, Sells Shopify Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, MercadoLibre Inc

Added Positions: IVV, CRWD, QQQJ, SNOW, SQ, LMND, TSLA,

Investment company Simplify Asset Management Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, Snowflake Inc, Square Inc, sells Shopify Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Simplify Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Simplify Asset Management Inc. owns 10 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 603,621 shares, 96.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.11% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 19,126 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.86% Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) - 14,910 shares, 0.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.87% Square Inc (SQ) - 2,094 shares, 0.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.00% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 1,900 shares, 0.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.84%

Simplify Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 128.11%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $409.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 54.2%. The holding were 603,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 49.84%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $198.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 24.87%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $34.82, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $198.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 49.77%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $226.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Lemonade Inc by 22.78%. The purchase prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72. The stock is now traded at around $73.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.