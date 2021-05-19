Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P

New Purchases: SPMD, SPDW, SPSM, QQQ, ANGL, IJR, JPM, BK, LOW, ABC, MSFT, XOM, PM,

SPMD, SPDW, SPSM, QQQ, ANGL, IJR, JPM, BK, LOW, ABC, MSFT, XOM, PM, Added Positions: BSV, DVY, IEF, RSP, SRLN, VPU, VDC, CWB, AAXJ, BRK.B, VNQ, FIXD, EFAV, AGG, CMCSA, IGIB, BKNG, FB, VIS, GOOGL, VHT, AGGY, MA, VTIP, V, GOOG, UL, NFLX, ENB, BMY, AMZN, EBAY,

BSV, DVY, IEF, RSP, SRLN, VPU, VDC, CWB, AAXJ, BRK.B, VNQ, FIXD, EFAV, AGG, CMCSA, IGIB, BKNG, FB, VIS, GOOGL, VHT, AGGY, MA, VTIP, V, GOOG, UL, NFLX, ENB, BMY, AMZN, EBAY, Reduced Positions: SPEM, IJH, SPYG, IWM, BIV, BLV, SPYV, VDE, USMV, EWJ, VFH, GD, NVS, ORCL, LYG,

SPEM, IJH, SPYG, IWM, BIV, BLV, SPYV, VDE, USMV, EWJ, VFH, GD, NVS, ORCL, LYG, Sold Out: QUAL, EDV, MTUM, PGX, EMB, LQD, TLT,

Investment company Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tranquilli+financial+advisor+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 71,314 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 34,027 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.87% SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 103,518 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 53,271 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 126,857 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. New Position

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $46.618400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 103,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.619000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 126,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $42.484900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 91,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $320.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 7,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.09 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $31.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 38,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 9,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 676.83%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 49,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 145.57%. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $119.840900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 36,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.29%. The purchase prices were between $112.79 and $119.68, with an estimated average price of $116.29. The stock is now traded at around $113.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 20,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.87%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $146.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 34,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.30%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 26,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 36.63%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $91.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27.