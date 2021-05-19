Logo
Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tranquilli+financial+advisor+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC
  1. Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 71,314 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 34,027 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.87%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 103,518 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 53,271 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 126,857 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $46.618400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 103,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.619000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 126,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $42.484900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 91,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $320.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 7,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.09 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $31.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 38,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 9,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 676.83%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 49,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 145.57%. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $119.840900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 36,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.29%. The purchase prices were between $112.79 and $119.68, with an estimated average price of $116.29. The stock is now traded at around $113.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 20,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.87%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $146.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 34,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.30%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 26,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 36.63%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $91.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.

Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC. Also check out:

1. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC keeps buying
