Orchard Capital Managment, LLC Buys Columbus McKinnon Corp, Capstead Mortgage Corp, Central Garden & Pet Co, Sells Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, Enova International Inc, Urovant Sciences

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Orchard Capital Managment, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Columbus McKinnon Corp, Capstead Mortgage Corp, Central Garden & Pet Co, Century Casinos Inc, Akebia Therapeutics Inc, sells Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, Enova International Inc, Urovant Sciences, BankFinancial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orchard Capital Managment, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Orchard Capital Managment, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Orchard Capital Managment, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orchard+capital+managment%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Orchard Capital Managment, LLC
  1. The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 1,257,709 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  2. Axos Financial Inc (AX) - 399,305 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.39%
  3. The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) - 771,553 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  4. Criteo SA (CRTO) - 391,174 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65%
  5. Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) - 236,472 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65%
New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Orchard Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $265.697000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Columbus McKinnon Corp (CMCO)

Orchard Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Columbus McKinnon Corp by 1851.59%. The purchase prices were between $38.68 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $47.71. The stock is now traded at around $51.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 121,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Capstead Mortgage Corp (CMO)

Orchard Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Capstead Mortgage Corp by 51.99%. The purchase prices were between $5.34 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $5.88. The stock is now traded at around $6.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,341,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT)

Orchard Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Central Garden & Pet Co by 43.10%. The purchase prices were between $38.66 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $47.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 138,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Century Casinos Inc (CNTY)

Orchard Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Century Casinos Inc by 34.20%. The purchase prices were between $6.18 and $12.25, with an estimated average price of $8.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 896,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)

Orchard Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc by 79.70%. The purchase prices were between $2.93 and $5.06, with an estimated average price of $3.62. The stock is now traded at around $3.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,540,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ardelyx Inc (ARDX)

Orchard Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Ardelyx Inc by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,227,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN)

Orchard Capital Managment, LLC sold out a holding in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $29.11 and $46.08, with an estimated average price of $36.39.

Sold Out: Urovant Sciences Ltd (UROV)

Orchard Capital Managment, LLC sold out a holding in Urovant Sciences Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.05 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $16.18.

Sold Out: BankFinancial Corp (BFIN)

Orchard Capital Managment, LLC sold out a holding in BankFinancial Corp. The sale prices were between $8.48 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $9.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Orchard Capital Managment, LLC. Also check out:

1. Orchard Capital Managment, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Orchard Capital Managment, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Orchard Capital Managment, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Orchard Capital Managment, LLC keeps buying
