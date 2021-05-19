Orchard Capital Managment, LLC Buys Columbus McKinnon Corp, Capstead Mortgage Corp, Central Garden & Pet Co, Sells Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, Enova International Inc, Urovant Sciences

- New Purchases: LH,
- Added Positions: CMCO, CMO, CENT, CNTY, AKBA, ARDX, AX, SOI, CRTO, ABCB, ACA, IMAX, TRS, CLNY, CASH, LGND, SXT, FREE, EHC, SUM, TRN, MWA, FFWM, AZZ, GLRE, JOUT, PGC, NODK,
- Reduced Positions: ENVA, MIK,
- Sold Out: SCHN, UROV, BFIN,
For the details of Orchard Capital Managment, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orchard+capital+managment%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 1,257,709 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
- Axos Financial Inc (AX) - 399,305 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.39%
- The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) - 771,553 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
- Criteo SA (CRTO) - 391,174 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65%
- Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) - 236,472 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65%
Orchard Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $265.697000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 845 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Columbus McKinnon Corp (CMCO)
Orchard Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Columbus McKinnon Corp by 1851.59%. The purchase prices were between $38.68 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $47.71. The stock is now traded at around $51.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 121,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Capstead Mortgage Corp (CMO)
Orchard Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Capstead Mortgage Corp by 51.99%. The purchase prices were between $5.34 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $5.88. The stock is now traded at around $6.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,341,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT)
Orchard Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Central Garden & Pet Co by 43.10%. The purchase prices were between $38.66 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $47.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 138,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Century Casinos Inc (CNTY)
Orchard Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Century Casinos Inc by 34.20%. The purchase prices were between $6.18 and $12.25, with an estimated average price of $8.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 896,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)
Orchard Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc by 79.70%. The purchase prices were between $2.93 and $5.06, with an estimated average price of $3.62. The stock is now traded at around $3.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,540,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ardelyx Inc (ARDX)
Orchard Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Ardelyx Inc by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,227,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN)
Orchard Capital Managment, LLC sold out a holding in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $29.11 and $46.08, with an estimated average price of $36.39.Sold Out: Urovant Sciences Ltd (UROV)
Orchard Capital Managment, LLC sold out a holding in Urovant Sciences Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.05 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $16.18.Sold Out: BankFinancial Corp (BFIN)
Orchard Capital Managment, LLC sold out a holding in BankFinancial Corp. The sale prices were between $8.48 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $9.7.
