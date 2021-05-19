Orchard Capital Managment, LLC Buys Columbus McKinnon Corp, Capstead Mortgage Corp, Central Garden & Pet Co, Sells Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, Enova International Inc, Urovant Sciences

New Purchases: LH,

Investment company Orchard Capital Managment, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Columbus McKinnon Corp, Capstead Mortgage Corp, Central Garden & Pet Co, Century Casinos Inc, Akebia Therapeutics Inc, sells Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, Enova International Inc, Urovant Sciences, BankFinancial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orchard Capital Managment, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Orchard Capital Managment, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 1,257,709 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Axos Financial Inc (AX) - 399,305 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.39% The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) - 771,553 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Criteo SA (CRTO) - 391,174 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65% Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) - 236,472 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65%

Orchard Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $265.697000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orchard Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Columbus McKinnon Corp by 1851.59%. The purchase prices were between $38.68 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $47.71. The stock is now traded at around $51.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 121,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orchard Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Capstead Mortgage Corp by 51.99%. The purchase prices were between $5.34 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $5.88. The stock is now traded at around $6.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,341,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orchard Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Central Garden & Pet Co by 43.10%. The purchase prices were between $38.66 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $47.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 138,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orchard Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Century Casinos Inc by 34.20%. The purchase prices were between $6.18 and $12.25, with an estimated average price of $8.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 896,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orchard Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc by 79.70%. The purchase prices were between $2.93 and $5.06, with an estimated average price of $3.62. The stock is now traded at around $3.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,540,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orchard Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Ardelyx Inc by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,227,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orchard Capital Managment, LLC sold out a holding in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $29.11 and $46.08, with an estimated average price of $36.39.

Orchard Capital Managment, LLC sold out a holding in Urovant Sciences Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.05 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $16.18.

Orchard Capital Managment, LLC sold out a holding in BankFinancial Corp. The sale prices were between $8.48 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $9.7.