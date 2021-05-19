LCM Capital Management Inc Buys MicroStrategy Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Nokia Oyj, Sells Shopify Inc, NVIDIA Corp, General Electric Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

LCM Capital Management Inc Buys MicroStrategy Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Nokia Oyj, Sells Shopify Inc, NVIDIA Corp, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company LCM Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys MicroStrategy Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Nokia Oyj, Tesla Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Shopify Inc, NVIDIA Corp, General Electric Co, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Remark Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LCM Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, LCM Capital Management Inc owns 85 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LCM Capital Management Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lcm+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LCM Capital Management Inc
  1. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 38,097 shares, 16.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,100 shares, 15.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 55,144 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 82,204 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,830 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
New Purchase: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67. The stock is now traded at around $445.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.946600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 323.41%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 38,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 155.87%. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 167,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 161.06%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $557.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK)

LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.35 and $1, with an estimated average price of $0.66. The stock is now traded at around $0.578100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 110,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of LCM Capital Management Inc. Also check out:

1. LCM Capital Management Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. LCM Capital Management Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LCM Capital Management Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LCM Capital Management Inc keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider