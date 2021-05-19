LCM Capital Management Inc Buys MicroStrategy Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Nokia Oyj, Sells Shopify Inc, NVIDIA Corp, General Electric Co

New Purchases: MSTR, SHY, LQD, GLW, AES, PM, ACB, CBAY,

Investment company LCM Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys MicroStrategy Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Nokia Oyj, Tesla Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Shopify Inc, NVIDIA Corp, General Electric Co, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Remark Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LCM Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, LCM Capital Management Inc owns 85 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 38,097 shares, 16.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,100 shares, 15.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 55,144 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 82,204 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,830 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67. The stock is now traded at around $445.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.946600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 323.41%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 38,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 155.87%. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 167,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 161.06%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $557.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.35 and $1, with an estimated average price of $0.66. The stock is now traded at around $0.578100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 110,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.