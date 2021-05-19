LCM Capital Management Inc Buys MicroStrategy Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Nokia Oyj, Sells Shopify Inc, NVIDIA Corp, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: MSTR, SHY, LQD, GLW, AES, PM, ACB, CBAY,
- Added Positions: PLTR, NOK, TSLA, XLU, EFA, NAK, VWO, PYPL, VTI, T, RIG,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, MDY, VFH, IWM, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, WBA, FB, JNJ, LMT, GOOG, TMO, EMR, ORCL, MARK, PEP, QCOM, ADBE, CRM, UL, WMT, MMM, COST, BMY, PG, YUM, ADP, AZO, BAX, RTX, GIS, PLUG, CVX, GILD, CSCO, CL, MCD, XOM, DIS, OTIS, ILMN, AMRN, VZ, AMGN, INTC, SBUX, SWKS, BIIB, BA, NVS, PFE, CARR, SCHW,
- Sold Out: SHOP, GE,
For the details of LCM Capital Management Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lcm+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 38,097 shares, 16.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,100 shares, 15.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 55,144 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 82,204 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,830 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67. The stock is now traded at around $445.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)
LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)
LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.946600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 323.41%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 38,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nokia Oyj (NOK)
LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 155.87%. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 167,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 161.06%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $557.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 885 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK)
LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.35 and $1, with an estimated average price of $0.66. The stock is now traded at around $0.578100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 110,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.
