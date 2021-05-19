Logo
PPE Manufacturer Ansell Still Trading at a Nice Valuation

Australia-based company manufactures rubber gloves and other products used to keep people safe from germs

Author's Avatar
Holmes Osborne, CFA
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Imagine investing in a company that made rubber gloves, facemasks and Hazmat suits during the Covid-19 pandemic. It exists! Australia-based Ansell Ltd. (

ASX:ANN, Financial)(ANSLY, Financial) has put up awesome growth numbers and still trades at a decent valuation.

The stock trades for $31, there are 130 million shares and the market cap is $4 billion. The dividend yield is about 2% and the stock trades at a price-earnings ratio of 20.

The fiscal year ends in June. In the half year, sales were up 24.5% to $937.5 million. Profit was up 61% to $107.1 million. That's growth! The company breaks its sales into health care and industrial. The Americas account for 45%, Asia for 14%, Europe for 35% and Latin America for 6%.

The balance sheet is strong with $350 million in cash and $235 million in receivables. This is to $284 million in payables and $522.6 million in debt.

Management has given earnings per share guidance of $1.92 to $2.02. If the company reaches the lower guidance, the stock trades at a price-earnings ratio of 16cheap in today's overvalued market. Morgan Stanley lifted its target price to 51 Australian dollars ($39).

Ansell is the old Dunlop Tire of Australia. The company's brands include: AlphaTec, HyFlex, GAMMEX, BioClean and MICROFLEX. I see some AlphaTec gloves for $15. Home Depot (

HD, Financial) carries Ansell products, which is a surprise to me. A 100 count box of GAMMEX rubber gloves goes for $142. I was also surprised to see Ansell carried on Walmart.com.

We've followed Ansell for six years and owned the stock for three years. We are at a 66% profit from where we bought the stock three years ago. This doesn't count dividends. American investors must send part of the dividend back to the Australian tax authority.

We originally bought the stock because it was trading at a decent valuation, had a nice dividend yield and had just sold its condom division and had cash for mergers and acquisitions. In a lot of ways, the story is still the same.

A great story in the Wall Street Journal appeared last year in which Ansell was punishing its customers whom it considered as price gougers during the pandemic.

Personal Protection Equipment is the latest buzzword that we hear regarding Covid. Ansell has been at it a long time. Even before Covid, the world was concerned about germs. We are going to hold onto our Ansell stock.

Disclosure: We own Ansell.

Author's Avatar
Holmes Osborne is principal of Osborne Global Investors.