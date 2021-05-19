Tiger Global Management's Top 1st-Quarter Buys

Tiger Global Management recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Tiger Global Management was founded in 2001 by Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) after hedge fund legend Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio) gave him $25 million to start his own fund. The fund's strategy is to deploy capital globally, focusing on big tech stocks as well as early- and late-stage venture, post-IPO, private equity and secondary market small caps. Last January, the firm opened a new $3.75 billion fund for investing in private technology, revealing continued investor enthusiasm for tech companies.

Based on its investing criteria, the firm's top new buys for the quarter were Roblox Corp. ( RBLX, Financial) and Futu Holdings Ltd. ( FUTU, Financial). It also made significant additions to its investments in DocuSign Inc. ( DOCU, Financial) and DoorDash Inc. ( DASH, Financial).

Roblox

The firm established a new stake of 40,428,863 shares in Roblox ( RBLX, Financial), which had a 6.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $69.70.

Roblox's namesake video game is available on phones, tablets and consoles. The game, which is free to download, provides a customizable virtual universe where players create their own avatars and environments. The company generates revenue from the sale of its in-game currency, Robux.

On May 19, shares of Roblox traded around $75.02 for a market cap of $42.70 billion. Since the company went public this past March, shares have gained 7%.

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10. Following its successful initial public offering, the company has a strong cash-debt rating of 7 and an Altman Z-Score of 11.48. The operating margin of -34.90% and net margin of -34.68% show the company is not yet profitable.

Futu Holdings

The firm also invested in 3,340,000 shares of Futu Holdings Ltd ( FUTU, Financial), impacting the equity portfolio by 1.22%. Shares traded for an average price of $124.10 during the quarter.

Futu Holdings is a holding company that operates in the digitized brokerage and wealth management sector. It uses advanced technology to provide a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform to customers in China, Hong Kong, the United States and internationally.

On May 19, shares of Futu traded around $124.99 billion for a market cap of $18.21 billion. According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is trading above its intrinsic value but below its median historical valuation.

The company has a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10, though these low scores are largely due to insufficient data provided by the company. The cash-debt ratio of 0.26 is lower than 86% of peers, though the Piotroski F-Score of 4 out of 9 indicates financial stability. The return on equity of 30.40% is higher than 88% of industry peers, while the return on assets of 2.90% is above the industry median of 1.66%.

DocuSign

The firm upped its stake in DocuSign ( DOCU, Financial) by 3,378,000 shares, or 190.52%, for a total holding of 5,151,000 shares. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $232.40.

Based in San Francisco, DocuSign is a leading e-signature company that allows businesses and other organizations to facilitate and manage electronic agreements through its agreement cloud as an alternative to relying on paper documents.

On May 19, shares of DocuSign traded around $189.59 for a market cap of $36.65 billion. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10. The Piotroski F-Score of 4 out of 9 and Altman Z-Score of 10.51 suggest the company is financially stable. The operating margin is -5.78% and the net margin is -16.80%, though both metrics have been in an uptrend over the past couple years.

DoorDash

The firm also increased its DoorDash ( DASH, Financial) position by 4,210,568 shares, or 263.82%, for a total of 5,806,568 shares. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $168.08 during the quarter.

DoorDash is a food delivery service that offers connects customers with local restaurants. Launched in Palo Alto, California in 2012, the company has since grown to have the largest share of the third-party food delivery market in the U.S.

On May 19, shares of DoorDash traded around $139.89 for a market cap of $45.43 billion. Since the company went public in December of 2020, shares are down 26%.

The company has a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10. Following its successful IPO, the company has a strong cash-debt ratio of 17.27 and an Altman Z-Score of 20.62. The operating margin of -9.19% and net margin of -10.21% indicate the company is not yet profitable.

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter's end, the firm held shares in 120 stocks valued at a total of $43.37 billion. Its top holdings were JD.com Inc. ( JD, Financial) with 10.02% of the equity portfolio, Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT, Financial) with 7.44% and Roblox with 6.03%.

In terms of portfolio weighting, the firm was most invested in technology, consumer cyclical and communication services.

Disclosure: Author owns no shares in any of the stocks mentioned. The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Portfolio updates reflect only common stock positions as per the regulatory filings for the quarter in question and may not include changes made after the quarter ended.

