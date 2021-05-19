Aventail Capital Group, LP Buys Brookfield Renewable Corp, Vine Energy Inc, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, New Fortress Energy Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

- New Purchases: BEPC, VEI, SWX, EOG, EXP, KMI, NOG, CHK, INT, CFAC, BOAC, HCICU, AACQ, NAACU, RMGCU, SCLEU, NGAB.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, FSSIU, DCRNU, IVAN.U, WIRE, SWBK.U, NEXT, MYRG, HMCOU, TELL, XOP,
- Added Positions: MGY, MDU, MIC, TPGY, DAR, COP, CNX, DEN, CVA,
- Reduced Positions: OAS, ETRN, TRGP, ERES, GDP,
- Sold Out: NEE, NFE, D, CMS, STPK, TRP, KSU, PXD, PDAC, OKE, RDS.A, LNG, EQT, ATO, XEC, KNX, AMRC, DVN, OGS, ESTE, REGI, DNMR, TA, GTLS, ACTCU, SPRQ.U, VRT, RMGBU, CLII.U, SNPR.U,
- Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 496,771 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vine Energy Inc (VEI) - 1,330,348 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) - 505,778 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.59%
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) - 1,378,258 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 196.87%
- ConocoPhillips (COP) - 270,962 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.48%
Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.25 and $62.4, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.51%. The holding were 496,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vine Energy Inc (VEI)
Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Vine Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $14.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.27%. The holding were 1,330,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)
Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $66.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.65%. The holding were 181,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $80.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 119,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)
Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $139.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 57,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY)
Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 196.87%. The purchase prices were between $7.26 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 1,378,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)
Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc by 158.12%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $32.12, with an estimated average price of $28.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 394,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)
Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 68.59%. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $34.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 505,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)
Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp by 66.61%. The purchase prices were between $16.12 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $23.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 613,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 349.99%. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $67.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 80,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 35.48%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 270,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.Sold Out: New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)
Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in New Fortress Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $39 and $59.18, with an estimated average price of $49.05.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.Sold Out: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45.Sold Out: Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (STPK)
Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.9 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $32.23.Sold Out: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35.Reduced: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)
Aventail Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc by 77.05%. The sale prices were between $37.37 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $78.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.12%. Aventail Capital Group, LP still held 78,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)
Aventail Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 89.12%. The sale prices were between $6.48 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $7.6. The stock is now traded at around $8.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.64%. Aventail Capital Group, LP still held 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
