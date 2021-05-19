Aventail Capital Group, LP Buys Brookfield Renewable Corp, Vine Energy Inc, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, New Fortress Energy Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

Investment company Aventail Capital Group, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Brookfield Renewable Corp, Vine Energy Inc, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, EOG Resources Inc, sells NextEra Energy Inc, New Fortress Energy Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Oasis Petroleum Inc, CMS Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aventail Capital Group, LP. As of 2021Q1, Aventail Capital Group, LP owns 47 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aventail Capital Group, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aventail+capital+group%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 496,771 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. New Position Vine Energy Inc (VEI) - 1,330,348 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. New Position Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) - 505,778 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.59% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) - 1,378,258 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 196.87% ConocoPhillips (COP) - 270,962 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.48%

Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.25 and $62.4, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.51%. The holding were 496,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Vine Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $14.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.27%. The holding were 1,330,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $66.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.65%. The holding were 181,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $80.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 119,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $139.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 57,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 196.87%. The purchase prices were between $7.26 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 1,378,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc by 158.12%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $32.12, with an estimated average price of $28.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 394,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 68.59%. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $34.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 505,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp by 66.61%. The purchase prices were between $16.12 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $23.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 613,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 349.99%. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $67.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 80,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 35.48%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 270,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in New Fortress Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $39 and $59.18, with an estimated average price of $49.05.

Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45.

Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.9 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $32.23.

Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35.

Aventail Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc by 77.05%. The sale prices were between $37.37 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $78.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.12%. Aventail Capital Group, LP still held 78,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aventail Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 89.12%. The sale prices were between $6.48 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $7.6. The stock is now traded at around $8.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.64%. Aventail Capital Group, LP still held 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.