59 North Capital Management, LP Buys Brookdale Senior Living Inc, Zions Bancorp NA, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Sells AerCap Holdings NV, News Corp, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

59 North Capital Management, LP Buys Brookdale Senior Living Inc, Zions Bancorp NA, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Sells AerCap Holdings NV, News Corp, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 59 North Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Brookdale Senior Living Inc, Zions Bancorp NA, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Signature Bank, Crescent Acquisition Corp, sells AerCap Holdings NV, News Corp, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, EchoStar Corp, Viad Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 59 North Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, 59 North Capital Management, LP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 59 North Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/59+north+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 59 North Capital Management, LP
  1. NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 1,835,709 shares, 16.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.11%
  2. Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 90,279 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
  3. Viad Corp (VVI) - 543,308 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.9%
  4. American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 665,215 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.61%
  5. News Corp (NWSA) - 765,802 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.82%
New Purchase: Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD)

59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.21 and $6.81, with an estimated average price of $5.38. The stock is now traded at around $6.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 2,192,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)

59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The purchase prices were between $42.93 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $51.46. The stock is now traded at around $57.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 211,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $34.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 337,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $235.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 25,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA)

59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 470,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: EchoStar Corp (SATS)

59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in EchoStar Corp. The sale prices were between $20.93 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $23.92.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Sold Out: The Chefs' Warehouse Inc (CHEF)

59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. The sale prices were between $24.87 and $34.36, with an estimated average price of $29.71.

Reduced: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

59 North Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 81.95%. The sale prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.14%. 59 North Capital Management, LP still held 118,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: News Corp (NWSA)

59 North Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in News Corp by 60.82%. The sale prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.97%. 59 North Capital Management, LP still held 765,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

59 North Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 44.47%. The sale prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $44.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.57%. 59 North Capital Management, LP still held 487,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Viad Corp (VVI)

59 North Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in Viad Corp by 27.9%. The sale prices were between $34.17 and $45.26, with an estimated average price of $39.64. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.84%. 59 North Capital Management, LP still held 543,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of 59 North Capital Management, LP. Also check out:

1. 59 North Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. 59 North Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 59 North Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 59 North Capital Management, LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider