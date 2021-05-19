59 North Capital Management, LP Buys Brookdale Senior Living Inc, Zions Bancorp NA, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Sells AerCap Holdings NV, News Corp, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

New Purchases: BKD, ZION, MIC, SBNY, CRSA,

BKD, ZION, MIC, SBNY, CRSA, Added Positions: NLOK, AMH,

NLOK, AMH, Reduced Positions: AER, NWSA, HGV, VVI, FOXA, LBRDK,

AER, NWSA, HGV, VVI, FOXA, LBRDK, Sold Out: SATS, DAL, USB, CHEF,

Investment company 59 North Capital Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Brookdale Senior Living Inc, Zions Bancorp NA, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Signature Bank, Crescent Acquisition Corp, sells AerCap Holdings NV, News Corp, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, EchoStar Corp, Viad Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 59 North Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, 59 North Capital Management, LP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 1,835,709 shares, 16.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.11% Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 90,279 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Viad Corp (VVI) - 543,308 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.9% American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 665,215 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.61% News Corp (NWSA) - 765,802 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.82%

59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.21 and $6.81, with an estimated average price of $5.38. The stock is now traded at around $6.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 2,192,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The purchase prices were between $42.93 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $51.46. The stock is now traded at around $57.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 211,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $34.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 337,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $235.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 25,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 470,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in EchoStar Corp. The sale prices were between $20.93 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $23.92.

59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22.

59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. The sale prices were between $24.87 and $34.36, with an estimated average price of $29.71.

59 North Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 81.95%. The sale prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.14%. 59 North Capital Management, LP still held 118,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

59 North Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in News Corp by 60.82%. The sale prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.97%. 59 North Capital Management, LP still held 765,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

59 North Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 44.47%. The sale prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $44.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.57%. 59 North Capital Management, LP still held 487,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

59 North Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in Viad Corp by 27.9%. The sale prices were between $34.17 and $45.26, with an estimated average price of $39.64. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.84%. 59 North Capital Management, LP still held 543,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.