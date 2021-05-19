59 North Capital Management, LP Buys Brookdale Senior Living Inc, Zions Bancorp NA, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Sells AerCap Holdings NV, News Corp, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

- New Purchases: BKD, ZION, MIC, SBNY, CRSA,
- Added Positions: NLOK, AMH,
- Reduced Positions: AER, NWSA, HGV, VVI, FOXA, LBRDK,
- Sold Out: SATS, DAL, USB, CHEF,
For the details of 59 North Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/59+north+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of 59 North Capital Management, LP
- NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 1,835,709 shares, 16.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.11%
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 90,279 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Viad Corp (VVI) - 543,308 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.9%
- American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 665,215 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.61%
- News Corp (NWSA) - 765,802 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.82%
59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.21 and $6.81, with an estimated average price of $5.38. The stock is now traded at around $6.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 2,192,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)
59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The purchase prices were between $42.93 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $51.46. The stock is now traded at around $57.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 211,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)
59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $34.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 337,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)
59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $235.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 25,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA)
59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 470,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: EchoStar Corp (SATS)
59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in EchoStar Corp. The sale prices were between $20.93 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $23.92.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.Sold Out: The Chefs' Warehouse Inc (CHEF)
59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. The sale prices were between $24.87 and $34.36, with an estimated average price of $29.71.Reduced: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
59 North Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 81.95%. The sale prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.14%. 59 North Capital Management, LP still held 118,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: News Corp (NWSA)
59 North Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in News Corp by 60.82%. The sale prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.97%. 59 North Capital Management, LP still held 765,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
59 North Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 44.47%. The sale prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $44.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.57%. 59 North Capital Management, LP still held 487,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Viad Corp (VVI)
59 North Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in Viad Corp by 27.9%. The sale prices were between $34.17 and $45.26, with an estimated average price of $39.64. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.84%. 59 North Capital Management, LP still held 543,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of 59 North Capital Management, LP. Also check out:
1. 59 North Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. 59 North Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 59 North Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 59 North Capital Management, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment