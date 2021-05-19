Logo
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, General Motors Co, Sells Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ET

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ascendant Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, General Motors Co, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Lennar Corp, sells Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ascendant Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ascendant Capital Management, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ascendant Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ascendant+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ascendant Capital Management, LLC
  1. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 105,000 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.84%
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 60,000 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.64%
  3. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 170,000 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.86%
  4. Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 233,700 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
  5. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 26,500 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 46,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $94.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 103,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $3.06 and $4.81, with an estimated average price of $4.05. The stock is now traded at around $5.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $80.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 85.84%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 54.64%. The purchase prices were between $106.31 and $108.47, with an estimated average price of $107.48. The stock is now traded at around $108.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $81.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97. The stock is now traded at around $141.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.7 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $32.69.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Sold Out: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schrodinger Inc. The sale prices were between $64.61 and $113.09, with an estimated average price of $90.24.

Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.32 and $113.68, with an estimated average price of $86.15.

Sold Out: IAA Inc (IAA)

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ascendant Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Ascendant Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ascendant Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ascendant Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ascendant Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

