Ascendant Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, General Motors Co, Sells Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ET

BNDX, EMB, LQD, V, TSM, PYPL, RKT, LULU, AAPL, SNAP, SPOT, SHOP, TTD, GOOGL, AN, MOS, MSFT, DKNG, MAIN, Sold Out: BAB, UNH, ZTS, SDGR, REGI, IAA, ULTA, TME, AVTR, TWLO, FOCS, MNST, PAYC, CRWD, CRNC, CHWY, DKS, ADBE, SAIL, PGNY, PDD, ENPH, EB, CRSP, SPCE,

Investment company Ascendant Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, General Motors Co, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Lennar Corp, sells Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ascendant Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ascendant Capital Management, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 105,000 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.84% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 60,000 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.64% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 170,000 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.86% Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 233,700 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 26,500 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 46,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $94.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 103,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $3.06 and $4.81, with an estimated average price of $4.05. The stock is now traded at around $5.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $80.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 85.84%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 54.64%. The purchase prices were between $106.31 and $108.47, with an estimated average price of $107.48. The stock is now traded at around $108.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $81.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97. The stock is now traded at around $141.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.7 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $32.69.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schrodinger Inc. The sale prices were between $64.61 and $113.09, with an estimated average price of $90.24.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.32 and $113.68, with an estimated average price of $86.15.

Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4.