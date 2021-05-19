Untitled Investments Lp Buys Alphabet Inc, Farfetch, ServiceNow Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Twilio Inc, Airbnb Inc

- New Purchases: GOOGL, NOW, NCNO,
- Added Positions: FTCH, MSFT, LBRDK, ESTC, STNE, RPAY, PAYC, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, SE, DT, MA,
- Sold Out: TWLO, ABNB, BABA, SI, BFT, HCAT, NFLX, DASH, TRIT,
These are the top 5 holdings of UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 181,485 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.77%
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 245,298 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.83%
- Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 87,483 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 140,703 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.82%
- StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 492,053 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48%
Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 9,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $459.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 12,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $55.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 81,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 144.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 403,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Elastic NV by 20.21%. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $108.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 159,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT)
Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.Sold Out: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)
Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $54.07, with an estimated average price of $48.52.
