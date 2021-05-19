Logo
Untitled Investments Lp Buys Alphabet Inc, Farfetch, ServiceNow Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Twilio Inc, Airbnb Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Untitled Investments Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Farfetch, ServiceNow Inc, Ncino Inc, Elastic NV, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Twilio Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sea, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Untitled Investments Lp. As of 2021Q1, Untitled Investments Lp owns 15 stocks with a total value of $342 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/untitled+investments+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 181,485 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.77%
  2. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 245,298 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.83%
  3. Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 87,483 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
  4. Sea Ltd (SE) - 140,703 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.82%
  5. StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 492,053 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 9,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $459.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 12,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $55.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 81,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 144.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 403,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Elastic NV (ESTC)

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Elastic NV by 20.21%. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $108.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 159,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.

Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT)

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.

Sold Out: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $54.07, with an estimated average price of $48.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP. Also check out:

1. UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP keeps buying
