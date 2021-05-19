Untitled Investments Lp Buys Alphabet Inc, Farfetch, ServiceNow Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Twilio Inc, Airbnb Inc

New Purchases: GOOGL, NOW, NCNO,

Investment company Untitled Investments Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Farfetch, ServiceNow Inc, Ncino Inc, Elastic NV, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Twilio Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sea, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Untitled Investments Lp. As of 2021Q1, Untitled Investments Lp owns 15 stocks with a total value of $342 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 181,485 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.77% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 245,298 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.83% Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 87,483 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57% Sea Ltd (SE) - 140,703 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.82% StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 492,053 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48%

Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 9,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $459.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 12,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $55.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 81,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 144.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 403,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Elastic NV by 20.21%. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $108.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 159,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33.

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $54.07, with an estimated average price of $48.52.