Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, Marriott International Inc, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Be

- New Purchases: AOK, MASS, HCA, BLOK, ICLN, DDD, MTOR, B, CCJ, CAJ, LUMN, KOF, EPR, EXAS, FCX, BPYU, MTB, ONB, OHI, PH, NXGN, RY, SCKT, RBBN, SONY, IDEX, TNL, GLUU, DAL, OCSL, BLNK, WKHS, SSSS, PFLT, FANG, BURL, RVNC, LADR, TLRY, TLRY, VSTO, AJX, ETSY, UNIT, BW, PSTG, VYGR, TEAM, KNSL, TTD, FLGT, CRSP, SNAP, AYX, OKTA, APPN, APRN, DMTK, ROKU, ZS, BNGO, ESTC, THCB, JMIA, PINS, UBER, CRWD, FVRR, TXG, DDOG, PTON, CURI, CURI, LMND, PLTR, CCIV, MP, QS, IPOD, IPOE, IPOF, ABNB, CLOV, RBLX, CHK, ARKW, DGRO, DGS, DWM, FPX, FTCS, GEM, IAI, IBB, IYT, PBW, RDVY, RPV, SPDW, SPEM, VLUE, VOE, VXX,
- Added Positions: VEU, AGG, BSV, IAGG, IGSB, BND, VT, JNJ, VGK, VWO, TIP, VEA, EMB, IEMG, SLQD, BNDX, SQQQ, SUSB, VPL, MUB, IHI, ESGE, NEAR, HIG, SRLP, BIV, ESGD, EWC, FHLC, ISTB, IVE, TOTL, CCI, IRM, SHW, VZ, VOD, BRX, FLOT, IYF, IYW, SUSA, VMBS, VTI, VTV, VXUS, AEM, AMZN, AMGN, ADI, TFC, BP, BAC, BNS, CVS, CCL, CSCO, KO, CXW, CREE, EMN, EMR, EPD, FDX, FE, GSK, HPQ, HBAN, IBM, INO, KIM, LEG, MSFT, NI, NOK, NVAX, PENN, PBCT, PRU, TRV, SBUX, TGT, TOT, UL, UNH, UTL, WBA, DIS, WFC, PPT, BME, BX, AWK, FNV, V, KL, AVGO, KMI, ABBV, DOC, AMC, EDIT, SPOT, TLRY, TLRY, FSKR, DKNG, AOA, AOR, CWB, ESGU, FDIS, FTEC, FUTY, GLD, GOVT, GSLC, HACK, HDV, HYG, IEUR, IGM, IYJ, IYK, IYM, MBB, MTUM, PFF, QCLN, ROBO, SLYV, USIG, VBK, VCR, VNQ, VOT, VUG, XBI, XLF, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, VXF, SPXL, SHY, VOO, MAR, IXUS, DSI, EXT, ACWX, BLV, IJR, MINT, T, AAPL, IJH, IVW, SHV, USMV, AMAT, GE, ACWV, BOND, DTN, EZU, IJK, IUSB, PDBC, SPY, VB, VCSH, VPU, VYM, AMD, AEP, BAX, BDX, BA, BMY, GLW, XOM, GILD, GOOGL, HD, ITW, TT, JCI, MCD, VTRS, NSC, TMO, UNP, RTX, UBA, VFC, WMB, ZBH, ET, UTF, GLDD, TSLA, PSX, FB, PNR, NCLH, EQX, BABA, MRNA, ZM, CARR, OTIS, OPEN, YMTX, AOM, CWI, DES, DHS, DLN, DON, DTH, DWX, EEM, EEMV, EFAV, EWJ, GNR, IDV, IJJ, ITA, IWM, IWR, IWS, MGK, PHO, QQQ, SCHX, SSO, TBT, TFI, VDC, VGT, VIG, XLB, XLI, XLK, XLP,
- Sold Out: SPXS, ANET, XOP, VTWO, VGIT, SPLV, PCY, BLI, BNTX, WORK, FSLY, CWK, NNDM, AUDC, FUBO, ENPH, AGI, COWN, ETO, SMTX, POWW, PHG, NVDA, MBI, DD, BBBY,
For the details of Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/charter+oak+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 427,575 shares, 25.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 586,576 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.84%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 830,654 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.15%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 403,492 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.90%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 470,833 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.16 and $39.11, with an estimated average price of $38.68. The stock is now traded at around $39.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 908 Devices Inc (MASS)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in 908 Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $75, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $203.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $42.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 708 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $18.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 830,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 294,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 214,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3728.65%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $100.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 111.82%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 96,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $31.34 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $35.04.Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd Global Divid Oppo (ETO)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd Global Divid Oppo. The sale prices were between $24.61 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $25.7.Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.Sold Out: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FuboTV Inc. The sale prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.94.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.
