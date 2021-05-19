Logo
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, Marriott International Inc, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Be

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Johnson & Johnson, sells Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, Marriott International Inc, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC owns 818 stocks with a total value of $668 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/charter+oak+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 427,575 shares, 25.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 586,576 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.84%
  3. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 830,654 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.15%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 403,492 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.90%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 470,833 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
New Purchase: iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.16 and $39.11, with an estimated average price of $38.68. The stock is now traded at around $39.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 908 Devices Inc (MASS)

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in 908 Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $75, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $203.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $42.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $18.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 830,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 294,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 214,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3728.65%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $100.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 111.82%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 96,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS)

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $31.34 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $35.04.

Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd Global Divid Oppo (ETO)

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd Global Divid Oppo. The sale prices were between $24.61 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $25.7.

Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.

Sold Out: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FuboTV Inc. The sale prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.94.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.



