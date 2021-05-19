Masterton Capital Management, LP Buys American Campus Communities Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells AutoZone Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc

New Purchases: BLDR, CPRI, TJX, ARE,

BLDR, CPRI, TJX, ARE, Added Positions: ACC, YUM, ROST, APLE, LVS, AVB, HPP,

ACC, YUM, ROST, APLE, LVS, AVB, HPP, Reduced Positions: KRC, EQR, PLD, ESS, MAR, BXP,

KRC, EQR, PLD, ESS, MAR, BXP, Sold Out: AZO, INVH, ORLY, NVR, MCD, CCS,

Investment company Masterton Capital Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys American Campus Communities Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Capri Holdings, TJX Inc, sells AutoZone Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, NVR Inc, Kilroy Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Masterton Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Masterton Capital Management, LP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Masterton Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/masterton+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) - 398,926 shares, 12.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 143.36% Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 107,000 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.45% Yum Brands Inc (YUM) - 114,000 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 230.43% Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) - 657,119 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.87% Equity Residential (EQR) - 127,976 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.26%

Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $44.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 174,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.58%. The holding were 150,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $67.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 96,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77. The stock is now traded at around $173.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 20,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Masterton Capital Management, LP added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 143.36%. The purchase prices were between $40.6 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $45.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.36%. The holding were 398,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Masterton Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 230.43%. The purchase prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84. The stock is now traded at around $118.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.24%. The holding were 114,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Masterton Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 77.45%. The purchase prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $125.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 107,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Masterton Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc by 36.87%. The purchase prices were between $12.39 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 657,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.

Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30.

Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.

Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1.

Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87.

Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Century Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $41.82 and $64.91, with an estimated average price of $54.51.