Masterton Capital Management, LP Buys American Campus Communities Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells AutoZone Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Masterton Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys American Campus Communities Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Capri Holdings, TJX Inc, sells AutoZone Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, NVR Inc, Kilroy Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Masterton Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Masterton Capital Management, LP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Masterton Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/masterton+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Masterton Capital Management, LP
  1. American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) - 398,926 shares, 12.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 143.36%
  2. Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 107,000 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.45%
  3. Yum Brands Inc (YUM) - 114,000 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 230.43%
  4. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) - 657,119 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.87%
  5. Equity Residential (EQR) - 127,976 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.26%
New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $44.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 174,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.58%. The holding were 150,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $67.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 96,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77. The stock is now traded at around $173.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 20,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

Masterton Capital Management, LP added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 143.36%. The purchase prices were between $40.6 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $45.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.36%. The holding were 398,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Masterton Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 230.43%. The purchase prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84. The stock is now traded at around $118.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.24%. The holding were 114,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Masterton Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 77.45%. The purchase prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $125.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 107,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Masterton Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc by 36.87%. The purchase prices were between $12.39 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 657,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.

Sold Out: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30.

Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.

Sold Out: NVR Inc (NVR)

Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87.

Sold Out: Century Communities Inc (CCS)

Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Century Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $41.82 and $64.91, with an estimated average price of $54.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Masterton Capital Management, LP. Also check out:

1. Masterton Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Masterton Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Masterton Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Masterton Capital Management, LP keeps buying
