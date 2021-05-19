One01 Capital, LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Sells Altice USA Inc, Micron Technology Inc, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: AMZN, UBER, VIPS, DECK, KLAC, LI, CREE, VSPR,

Investment company One01 Capital, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Deckers Outdoor Corp, KLA Corp, sells Altice USA Inc, Micron Technology Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Splunk Inc, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One01 Capital, LP. As of 2021Q1, One01 Capital, LP owns 13 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,800 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio. New Position Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 477,800 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 392,936 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.43% Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 697,354 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. New Position Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 358,383 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.24%

One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.7%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.15%. The holding were 477,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.71%. The holding were 697,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $323.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.99%. The holding were 51,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $303.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.44%. The holding were 48,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $19.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 282,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One01 Capital, LP added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 42.80%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $298.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 50,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One01 Capital, LP added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 392,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83.

One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.

One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.