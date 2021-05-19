One01 Capital, LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Sells Altice USA Inc, Micron Technology Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

One01 Capital, LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Sells Altice USA Inc, Micron Technology Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company One01 Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Deckers Outdoor Corp, KLA Corp, sells Altice USA Inc, Micron Technology Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Splunk Inc, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One01 Capital, LP. As of 2021Q1, One01 Capital, LP owns 13 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of One01 Capital, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/one01+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of One01 Capital, LP
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,800 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 477,800 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 392,936 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.43%
  4. Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 697,354 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 358,383 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.24%
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.7%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.15%. The holding were 477,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.71%. The holding were 697,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $323.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.99%. The holding were 51,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $303.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.44%. The holding were 48,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Li Auto Inc (LI)

One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $19.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 282,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

One01 Capital, LP added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 42.80%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $298.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 50,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

One01 Capital, LP added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 392,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of One01 Capital, LP. Also check out:

1. One01 Capital, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. One01 Capital, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. One01 Capital, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that One01 Capital, LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider