Inclusive Capital Partners, L.p. Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Ingevity Corp, Nutrien, Sells BP PLC

Investment company Inclusive Capital Partners, L.p. Current Portfolio ) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Ingevity Corp, Nutrien, sells BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inclusive Capital Partners, L.p.. As of 2021Q1, Inclusive Capital Partners, L.p. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Enviva Partners LP (EVA) - 4,834,867 shares, 20.68% of the total portfolio. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE) - 3,246,668 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. The AES Corp (AES) - 5,346,500 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Nikola Corp (NKLA) - 10,275,437 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Strategic Education Inc (STRA) - 1,519,349 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50%

Inclusive Capital Partners, L.p. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.29%. The holding were 1,677,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inclusive Capital Partners, L.p. initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42. The stock is now traded at around $59.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 234,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inclusive Capital Partners, L.p. added to a holding in Ingevity Corp by 48.41%. The purchase prices were between $65.69 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $87.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 676,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inclusive Capital Partners, L.p. sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05.