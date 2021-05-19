Anomaly Capital Management, LP Buys Lyft Inc, Fiserv Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, Charter Communications Inc, PPG Industries Inc

- New Purchases: LYFT, FISV, TLS, EXPE, OUT, V, APA, CARR, HWM, TPR, MCFE, VNET, RMNI, DXC, SWBK, MOS,
- Added Positions: BLDR, NUAN, PANW, BKNG, MSFT, TECK, LAD, SAIA,
- Reduced Positions: CCK, SE, HES, SAIL, ROKU, NVR, MTCH, OXY, CF,
- Sold Out: UBER, CHTR, PPG, AVLR, DD, BZUN, SHAK, LAMR, LEA, WEN, CRWD, XPEV, ALK, CYBR, WEX, MA, VLDR, FUBO,
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 2,511,569 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.52%
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 1,865,660 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.03%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 235,090 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.58%
- Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 905,361 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 2,927,444 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.27%
Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 905,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.3%. The holding were 455,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Telos Corp (TLS)
Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 1,061,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $167.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 230,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Outfront Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72. The stock is now traded at around $22.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 1,315,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $224.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 132,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 82.52%. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $44.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 2,511,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 73.03%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 1,865,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 60.58%. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $335.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 235,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 143.90%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2270.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 16,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 192.47%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 131,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)
Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 20.27%. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $23.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 2,927,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2.Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.Sold Out: Baozun Inc (BZUN)
Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $34.2 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $42.88.
