Anomaly Capital Management, LP Buys Lyft Inc, Fiserv Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, Charter Communications Inc, PPG Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Anomaly Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Lyft Inc, Fiserv Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Telos Corp, Expedia Group Inc, sells Uber Technologies Inc, Charter Communications Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Avalara Inc, Crown Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anomaly Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Anomaly Capital Management, LP owns 33 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Anomaly Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anomaly+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Anomaly Capital Management, LP
  1. Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 2,511,569 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.52%
  2. Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 1,865,660 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.03%
  3. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 235,090 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.58%
  4. Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 905,361 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 2,927,444 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.27%
New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 905,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.3%. The holding were 455,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Telos Corp (TLS)

Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 1,061,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $167.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 230,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Outfront Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72. The stock is now traded at around $22.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 1,315,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $224.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 132,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 82.52%. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $44.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 2,511,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 73.03%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 1,865,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 60.58%. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $335.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 235,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 143.90%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2270.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 16,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 192.47%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 131,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 20.27%. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $23.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 2,927,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2.

Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Sold Out: Baozun Inc (BZUN)

Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $34.2 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $42.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Anomaly Capital Management, LP. Also check out:

1. Anomaly Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Anomaly Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Anomaly Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Anomaly Capital Management, LP keeps buying
