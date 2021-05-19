Anomaly Capital Management, LP Buys Lyft Inc, Fiserv Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, Charter Communications Inc, PPG Industries Inc

New Purchases: LYFT, FISV, TLS, EXPE, OUT, V, APA, CARR, HWM, TPR, MCFE, VNET, RMNI, DXC, SWBK, MOS,

Investment company Anomaly Capital Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Lyft Inc, Fiserv Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Telos Corp, Expedia Group Inc, sells Uber Technologies Inc, Charter Communications Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Avalara Inc, Crown Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anomaly Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Anomaly Capital Management, LP owns 33 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 2,511,569 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.52% Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 1,865,660 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.03% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 235,090 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.58% Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 905,361 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. New Position Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 2,927,444 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.27%

Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 905,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.3%. The holding were 455,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 1,061,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $167.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 230,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Outfront Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72. The stock is now traded at around $22.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 1,315,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $224.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 132,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 82.52%. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $44.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 2,511,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 73.03%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 1,865,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 60.58%. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $335.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 235,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 143.90%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2270.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 16,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 192.47%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 131,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 20.27%. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $23.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 2,927,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $34.2 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $42.88.