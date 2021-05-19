140 Summer Partners LP Buys Humana Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, Brunswick Corp, Sells VICI Properties Inc, Axalta Coating Systems, WESCO International Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

140 Summer Partners LP Buys Humana Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, Brunswick Corp, Sells VICI Properties Inc, Axalta Coating Systems, WESCO International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 140 Summer Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Humana Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, Brunswick Corp, Royal Caribbean Group, Travel+Leisure Co, sells VICI Properties Inc, Axalta Coating Systems, WESCO International Inc, Boyd Gaming Corp, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 140 Summer Partners LP. As of 2021Q1, 140 Summer Partners LP owns 18 stocks with a total value of $533 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 140 Summer Partners LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/140+summer+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 140 Summer Partners LP
  1. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 446,119 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.96%
  2. Humana Inc (HUM) - 126,500 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) - 3,757,729 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.82%
  4. Allstate Corp (ALL) - 438,470 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.11%
  5. Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) - 336,600 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.38%
New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)

140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $445.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.96%. The holding were 126,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.35%. The holding were 617,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brunswick Corp (BC)

140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $107.24, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $102.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.13%. The holding were 454,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.25%. The holding were 388,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $54.26. The stock is now traded at around $64.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.07%. The holding were 528,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.24 and $414.12, with an estimated average price of $359.68. The stock is now traded at around $329.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 69,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14.

Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.62.

Sold Out: WESCO International Inc (WCC)

140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1.

Sold Out: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36.

Sold Out: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.25.

Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of 140 Summer Partners LP. Also check out:

1. 140 Summer Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. 140 Summer Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 140 Summer Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 140 Summer Partners LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider