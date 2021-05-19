140 Summer Partners LP Buys Humana Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, Brunswick Corp, Sells VICI Properties Inc, Axalta Coating Systems, WESCO International Inc

- New Purchases: HUM, LNG, BC, RCL, TNL, LAD, OHPAU, HERAU, ATHN.U, SRNGU,
- Added Positions: TMUS,
- Reduced Positions: ALL, SVC, RDN, UHS, MTG, FE,
- Sold Out: VICI, AXTA, WCC, BYD, SBGI, ALK,
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 446,119 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.96%
- Humana Inc (HUM) - 126,500 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) - 3,757,729 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.82%
- Allstate Corp (ALL) - 438,470 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.11%
- Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) - 336,600 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.38%
140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $445.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.96%. The holding were 126,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.35%. The holding were 617,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brunswick Corp (BC)
140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $107.24, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $102.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.13%. The holding were 454,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.25%. The holding were 388,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)
140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $54.26. The stock is now traded at around $64.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.07%. The holding were 528,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.24 and $414.12, with an estimated average price of $359.68. The stock is now traded at around $329.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 69,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14.Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.62.Sold Out: WESCO International Inc (WCC)
140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1.Sold Out: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36.Sold Out: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)
140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.25.Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06.
