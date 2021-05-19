Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd Buys NetEase Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, Zhihu Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, JOYY Inc

New Purchases: NTES, SQQQ, ZH,

NTES, SQQQ, ZH, Reduced Positions: PDD, ZTO,

PDD, ZTO, Sold Out: VNET, YY,

Investment company Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys NetEase Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, Zhihu Inc, sells Pinduoduo Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, JOYY Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd owns 7 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sequoia+china+equity+partners+%28hong+kong%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

JD.com Inc (JD) - 600,000 shares, 37.15% of the total portfolio. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 1,026,184 shares, 21.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.79% KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 500,000 shares, 20.92% of the total portfolio. NetEase Inc (NTES) - 100,000 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. New Position PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ) - 619,276 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $110.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $11.96 and $16.32, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $12.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 619,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Zhihu Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $8.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91.

Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $78.64 and $147.8, with an estimated average price of $108.49.