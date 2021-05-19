Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd Buys NetEase Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, Zhihu Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, JOYY Inc

For the details of Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sequoia+china+equity+partners+%28hong+kong%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 600,000 shares, 37.15% of the total portfolio.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 1,026,184 shares, 21.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.79%
- KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 500,000 shares, 20.92% of the total portfolio.
- NetEase Inc (NTES) - 100,000 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ) - 619,276 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $110.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)
Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $11.96 and $16.32, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $12.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 619,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zhihu Inc (ZH)
Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Zhihu Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $8.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)
Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91.Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)
Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $78.64 and $147.8, with an estimated average price of $108.49.
