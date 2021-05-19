Anabranch Capital Management, LP Buys Carvana Co, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, Autodesk Inc, Liberty Formula One Group

Investment company Anabranch Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Carvana Co, sells MercadoLibre Inc, Autodesk Inc, Liberty Formula One Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anabranch Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Anabranch Capital Management, LP owns 6 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Anabranch Capital Management, LP. Also check out:
1. Anabranch Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Anabranch Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Anabranch Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Anabranch Capital Management, LP keeps buying
For the details of Anabranch Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anabranch+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Anabranch Capital Management, LP
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 59,728 shares, 25.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.10%
- New York Times Co (NYT) - 669,464 shares, 24.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
- Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 300,762 shares, 22.10% of the total portfolio.
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 330,977 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.33%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 8,800 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.64%
Anabranch Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92. The stock is now traded at around $228.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.27%. The holding were 43,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Anabranch Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.
Here is the complete portfolio of Anabranch Capital Management, LP. Also check out:
1. Anabranch Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Anabranch Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Anabranch Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Anabranch Capital Management, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment