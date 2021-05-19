Anabranch Capital Management, LP Buys Carvana Co, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, Autodesk Inc, Liberty Formula One Group

New Purchases: CVNA,

CVNA, Added Positions: TDG, NYT,

TDG, NYT, Reduced Positions: MELI, FWONK,

MELI, FWONK, Sold Out: ADSK,

Investment company Anabranch Capital Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Carvana Co, sells MercadoLibre Inc, Autodesk Inc, Liberty Formula One Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anabranch Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Anabranch Capital Management, LP owns 6 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Anabranch Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anabranch+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 59,728 shares, 25.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.10% New York Times Co (NYT) - 669,464 shares, 24.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 300,762 shares, 22.10% of the total portfolio. Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 330,977 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.33% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 8,800 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.64%

Anabranch Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92. The stock is now traded at around $228.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.27%. The holding were 43,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anabranch Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.