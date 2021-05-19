Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC Buys Nuvation Bio Inc, Viridian Therapeutics Inc, CureVac NV, Sells Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Pulmonx Corp, Castle Biosciences Inc

- New Purchases: NUVB, VRDN, CVAC, OLK, ACET, IMVT, IDYA,
- Added Positions: EPIX, SYRS, NTRA, IOVA, FATE, ARVN,
- Reduced Positions: LUNG, CSTL, AVIR, ITMR, CERE, FRLN,
- Sold Out: AUPH, VIR, KDNY, ONCT, NSTG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC
- Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) - 903,688 shares, 14.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.11%
- MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) - 2,920,780 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio.
- Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) - 1,728,590 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
- Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS) - 3,139,895 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.82%
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 270,000 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC initiated holding in Nuvation Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $14.57, with an estimated average price of $11.15. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.32%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN)
Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC initiated holding in Viridian Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 680,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CureVac NV (CVAC)
Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC initiated holding in CureVac NV. The purchase prices were between $79.79 and $126.29, with an estimated average price of $97.33. The stock is now traded at around $111.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Olink Holding AB (OLK)
Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC initiated holding in Olink Holding AB. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $36, with an estimated average price of $33.69. The stock is now traded at around $28.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Adicet Bio Inc (ACET)
Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC initiated holding in Adicet Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Immunovant Inc (IMVT)
Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC initiated holding in Immunovant Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)
Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC added to a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc by 364.52%. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 363,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)
Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $12.3 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.53.Sold Out: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)
Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $26.34 and $83.07, with an estimated average price of $54.15.Sold Out: Chinook Therapeutics Inc (KDNY)
Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14.17 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $16.28.Sold Out: Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (ONCT)
Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.59 and $9.04, with an estimated average price of $6.63.Sold Out: NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG)
Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC sold out a holding in NanoString Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $57.38 and $82.96, with an estimated average price of $70.39.
