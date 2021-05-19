Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC Buys Nuvation Bio Inc, Viridian Therapeutics Inc, CureVac NV, Sells Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Pulmonx Corp, Castle Biosciences Inc

New Purchases: NUVB, VRDN, CVAC, OLK, ACET, IMVT, IDYA,

NUVB, VRDN, CVAC, OLK, ACET, IMVT, IDYA, Added Positions: EPIX, SYRS, NTRA, IOVA, FATE, ARVN,

EPIX, SYRS, NTRA, IOVA, FATE, ARVN, Reduced Positions: LUNG, CSTL, AVIR, ITMR, CERE, FRLN,

LUNG, CSTL, AVIR, ITMR, CERE, FRLN, Sold Out: AUPH, VIR, KDNY, ONCT, NSTG,

Investment company Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Nuvation Bio Inc, Viridian Therapeutics Inc, CureVac NV, ESSA Pharma Inc, Olink Holding AB, sells Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Pulmonx Corp, Castle Biosciences Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Itamar Medical during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $393 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ally+bridge+group+%28ny%29+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) - 903,688 shares, 14.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.11% MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) - 2,920,780 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) - 1,728,590 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS) - 3,139,895 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.82% Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 270,000 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%

Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC initiated holding in Nuvation Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $14.57, with an estimated average price of $11.15. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.32%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC initiated holding in Viridian Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 680,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC initiated holding in CureVac NV. The purchase prices were between $79.79 and $126.29, with an estimated average price of $97.33. The stock is now traded at around $111.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC initiated holding in Olink Holding AB. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $36, with an estimated average price of $33.69. The stock is now traded at around $28.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC initiated holding in Adicet Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC initiated holding in Immunovant Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC added to a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc by 364.52%. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 363,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $12.3 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $26.34 and $83.07, with an estimated average price of $54.15.

Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14.17 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $16.28.

Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.59 and $9.04, with an estimated average price of $6.63.

Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC sold out a holding in NanoString Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $57.38 and $82.96, with an estimated average price of $70.39.