NinePointTwo Capital Buys Adobe Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Pinduoduo Inc, NIO Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company NinePointTwo Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, VirnetX Holding Corp, Tesla Inc, sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Pinduoduo Inc, NIO Inc, NOW Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NinePointTwo Capital. As of 2021Q1, NinePointTwo Capital owns 57 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NinePointTwo Capital's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ninepointtwo+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NinePointTwo Capital
  1. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 646,182 shares, 14.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.77%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 74,388 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.68%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 455,722 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.21%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 593,940 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38%
  5. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 196,132 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.97%
New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

NinePointTwo Capital initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $480.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

NinePointTwo Capital initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $244.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

NinePointTwo Capital initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC)

NinePointTwo Capital initiated holding in VirnetX Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.29. The stock is now traded at around $4.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

NinePointTwo Capital initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

NinePointTwo Capital added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 26.13%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $563.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

NinePointTwo Capital sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

NinePointTwo Capital sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

NinePointTwo Capital sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

Sold Out: NOW Inc (DNOW)

NinePointTwo Capital sold out a holding in NOW Inc. The sale prices were between $7.19 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $9.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of NinePointTwo Capital. Also check out:

