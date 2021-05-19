NinePointTwo Capital Buys Adobe Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Pinduoduo Inc, NIO Inc

New Purchases: ADBE, PYPL, EDU, VHC, IUSB,

ADBE, PYPL, EDU, VHC, IUSB, Added Positions: IVV, VEA, IEMG, HYLB, BND, BNDX, LQD, IJR, IJH, MSFT, AAPL, NVDA, TSLA, GOOG, FB, ABBV, V, MA, NFLX, CSCO, WMT, BKNG, HD, GOOGL,

IVV, VEA, IEMG, HYLB, BND, BNDX, LQD, IJR, IJH, MSFT, AAPL, NVDA, TSLA, GOOG, FB, ABBV, V, MA, NFLX, CSCO, WMT, BKNG, HD, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: SCHP, AMZN, PDBC, EMLC, IEI,

SCHP, AMZN, PDBC, EMLC, IEI, Sold Out: VGT, PDD, NIO, DNOW,

Investment company NinePointTwo Capital Current Portfolio ) buys Adobe Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, VirnetX Holding Corp, Tesla Inc, sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Pinduoduo Inc, NIO Inc, NOW Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NinePointTwo Capital. As of 2021Q1, NinePointTwo Capital owns 57 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NinePointTwo Capital's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ninepointtwo+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 646,182 shares, 14.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.77% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 74,388 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.68% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 455,722 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.21% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 593,940 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 196,132 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.97%

NinePointTwo Capital initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $480.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NinePointTwo Capital initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $244.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NinePointTwo Capital initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NinePointTwo Capital initiated holding in VirnetX Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.29. The stock is now traded at around $4.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NinePointTwo Capital initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NinePointTwo Capital added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 26.13%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $563.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NinePointTwo Capital sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

NinePointTwo Capital sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.

NinePointTwo Capital sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

NinePointTwo Capital sold out a holding in NOW Inc. The sale prices were between $7.19 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $9.79.