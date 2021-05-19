Euclidean Capital LLC Buys Beam Therapeutics Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc

New Purchases: BEAM, VIR, PDD, RUBY,

BEAM, VIR, PDD, RUBY, Reduced Positions: NGM, ORIC,

NGM, ORIC, Sold Out: RVMD,

Investment company Euclidean Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Beam Therapeutics Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Rubius Therapeutics Inc, sells NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Euclidean Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Euclidean Capital LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Euclidean Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/euclidean+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) - 4,179,416 shares, 45.99% of the total portfolio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) - 1,493,349 shares, 14.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.33% ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) - 996,734 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.83% Alector Inc (ALEC) - 980,894 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) - 323,749 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio.

Euclidean Capital LLC initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.28 and $120.75, with an estimated average price of $95.29. The stock is now traded at around $70.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 31,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Euclidean Capital LLC initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $83.07, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $43.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 25,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Euclidean Capital LLC initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Euclidean Capital LLC initiated holding in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $32.01, with an estimated average price of $14.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Euclidean Capital LLC sold out a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.21 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $44.92.