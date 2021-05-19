Washington Harbour Partners LP Buys BTRS Holdings Inc, Porch Group Inc, Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp, Sells Pluralsight Inc, Zuora Inc, Dropbox Inc

New Purchases: BTRS, PRCH, FCAC, HOL, FUSE, RBLX, RAMP, GRVY, SFTW, CSOD, LEAP,

Investment company Washington Harbour Partners LP Current Portfolio ) buys BTRS Holdings Inc, Porch Group Inc, Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp, Holicity Inc, Mimecast, sells Pluralsight Inc, Zuora Inc, Dropbox Inc, South Mountain Merger Corp, Science Applications International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Washington Harbour Partners LP. As of 2021Q1, Washington Harbour Partners LP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $564 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Washington Harbour Partners LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/washington+harbour+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 1,889,566 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.40% Skillz Inc (SKLZ) - 2,770,213 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08% BTRS Holdings Inc (BTRS) - 2,818,711 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Workiva Inc (WK) - 420,711 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.10% Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) - 966,392 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.36%

Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in BTRS Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.24%. The holding were 2,818,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 1,764,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $10.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 2,483,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Holicity Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $13.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 1,907,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 1,548,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 177,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 398.69%. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $47.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 660,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in Workiva Inc by 92.10%. The purchase prices were between $82.51 and $114.68, with an estimated average price of $99.14. The stock is now traded at around $88.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 420,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 79.36%. The purchase prices were between $35.84 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $39.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 966,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II by 152.72%. The purchase prices were between $14.35 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $17.79. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 1,658,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in FormFactor Inc by 267.19%. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $34.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 323,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in MKS Instruments Inc by 217.98%. The purchase prices were between $147.92 and $188.24, with an estimated average price of $168.05. The stock is now traded at around $182.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 63,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07.

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in South Mountain Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $16.09 and $17.46, with an estimated average price of $16.84.

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87.

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The sale prices were between $54.09 and $80.85, with an estimated average price of $68.35.

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Inseego Corp. The sale prices were between $9.18 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $14.63.