Browning West Lp Buys Tempur Sealy International Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc

Investment company Browning West Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Tempur Sealy International Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Browning West Lp. As of 2021Q1, Browning West Lp owns 2 stocks with a total value of $351 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 6,055,655 shares, 63.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.21% Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) - 4,221,571 shares, 36.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.87%

Browning West Lp added to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 68.21%. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $32.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.59%. The holding were 6,055,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Browning West Lp added to a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc by 23.87%. The purchase prices were between $24.92 and $31.86, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $34.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.11%. The holding were 4,221,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.