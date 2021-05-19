Browning West Lp Buys Tempur Sealy International Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc

For the details of BROWNING WEST LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/browning+west+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BROWNING WEST LP
- Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 6,055,655 shares, 63.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.21%
- Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) - 4,221,571 shares, 36.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.87%
Browning West Lp added to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 68.21%. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $32.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.59%. The holding were 6,055,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)
Browning West Lp added to a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc by 23.87%. The purchase prices were between $24.92 and $31.86, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $34.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.11%. The holding were 4,221,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.
