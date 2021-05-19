Hein Park Capital Management LP Buys VICI Properties Inc, SciPlay Corp, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, Sells Surgery Partners Inc

For the details of Hein Park Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hein+park+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hein Park Capital Management LP
- Denbury Inc (DEN) - 2,464,248 shares, 54.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.36%
- VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 2,062,460 shares, 26.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.32%
- SciPlay Corp (SCPL) - 1,611,472 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.62%
- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 502,594 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.26%
- Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Hein Park Capital Management LP added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 124.32%. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.87%. The holding were 2,062,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SciPlay Corp (SCPL)
Hein Park Capital Management LP added to a holding in SciPlay Corp by 49.62%. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $17.29. The stock is now traded at around $16.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 1,611,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)
Hein Park Capital Management LP added to a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $28.79 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $31.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 502,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)
Hein Park Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $27.6 and $44.26, with an estimated average price of $37.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hein Park Capital Management LP. Also check out:
1. Hein Park Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hein Park Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hein Park Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hein Park Capital Management LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment