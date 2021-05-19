Hein Park Capital Management LP Buys VICI Properties Inc, SciPlay Corp, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, Sells Surgery Partners Inc

Added Positions: VICI, DEN, SCPL, SBGI,

Investment company Hein Park Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys VICI Properties Inc, SciPlay Corp, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, sells Surgery Partners Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hein Park Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Hein Park Capital Management LP owns 4 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hein Park Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hein+park+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Denbury Inc (DEN) - 2,464,248 shares, 54.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.36% VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 2,062,460 shares, 26.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.32% SciPlay Corp (SCPL) - 1,611,472 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.62% Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 502,594 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.26% Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Hein Park Capital Management LP added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 124.32%. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.87%. The holding were 2,062,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hein Park Capital Management LP added to a holding in SciPlay Corp by 49.62%. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $17.29. The stock is now traded at around $16.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 1,611,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hein Park Capital Management LP added to a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $28.79 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $31.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 502,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hein Park Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $27.6 and $44.26, with an estimated average price of $37.12.