Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Sells JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E, iShares New York Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares

- New Purchases: FIXD, CAT, AAXJ, GE, XLE, PG, KO, VIAC, C,
- Added Positions: MUB, EFV, IYG, ITOT, IEMG, ASAN, IEFA, TLT, SPY, IVV, VTI, MBB, TIP, IWB, AAPL, LQD, AMZN, GOOGL, GLD, MCD, XLP, IVOO, JNJ, VIOO, VEA, VCIT, SPAB, HD, DIS, MSFT, BND, UNH, PEP, AVGO, VWO, GOOG, VZ, VGIT, SPHB, QCOM, PFE, HON, IJH, IJR, DE, TLH, BNS, DGRO, VCLT, VOX, NOC,
- Reduced Positions: EFG, VCSH, JPM, V, IAU, IYW, IWM, IGV, IEUR, XLY, XLV, VNQ, IHI, ANGL, DG, MDLZ, BSX, BRK.B, IVE, SIBN, WMT, XLB,
- Sold Out: JPIN, NYF, VGK, VGT, PGR, LOW, CL, TXN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Source Financial Advisors LLC
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,230,092 shares, 17.97% of the total portfolio.
- MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) - 130,209 shares, 17.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Snap Inc (SNAP) - 416,687 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio.
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 177,106 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 33,892 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74%
Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $236.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $91.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 39,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 128.06%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 49,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $144.89 and $176.18, with an estimated average price of $161.85. The stock is now traded at around $184.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Asana Inc by 34.95%. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $32.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 102,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $136.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.08%. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $231.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 377 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E (JPIN)
Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E. The sale prices were between $58.11 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.14.Sold Out: iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYF)
Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.29 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $57.89.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62.Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.
