Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Sells JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E, iShares New York Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares

Investment company Source Financial Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Asana Inc, Caterpillar Inc, sells JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E, iShares New York Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Source Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Source Financial Advisors LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $373 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,230,092 shares, 17.97% of the total portfolio. MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) - 130,209 shares, 17.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Snap Inc (SNAP) - 416,687 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 177,106 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 33,892 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74%

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $236.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $91.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 39,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 128.06%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 49,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $144.89 and $176.18, with an estimated average price of $161.85. The stock is now traded at around $184.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Asana Inc by 34.95%. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $32.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 102,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $136.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.08%. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $231.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E. The sale prices were between $58.11 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.14.

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.29 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $57.89.

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62.

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79.

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.