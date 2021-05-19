BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys MercadoLibre Inc, LDH Growth Corp I, Sells Cosan

New Purchases: LDHAU,

Investment company BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Current Portfolio ) buys MercadoLibre Inc, LDH Growth Corp I, sells Cosan during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda.. As of 2021Q1, BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 64,543 shares, 54.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.50% XP Inc (XP) - 1,232,281 shares, 26.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 478,809 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.67% LDH Growth Corp I (LDHAU) - 369,700 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. New Position Cosan Ltd (CZZ) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in LDH Growth Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 369,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 44.50%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1322.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.77%. The holding were 64,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $19.06.