Jump Financial, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, Sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Zillow Group Inc

Investment company Jump Financial, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Zillow Group Inc, Unilever PLC, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jump Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Jump Financial, LLC owns 882 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 415,906 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 333,830 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 149,859 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.45% PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ) - 271,350 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 560.43% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 50,044 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 750.65%

Jump Financial, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $322.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.53%. The holding were 415,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jump Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $136.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 333,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jump Financial, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $9.36. The stock is now traded at around $4.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 3,331,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jump Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $377.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 43,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jump Financial, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $487.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 28,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jump Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $175.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 80,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jump Financial, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 560.43%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $92.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 271,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jump Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 750.65%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $412.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 50,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jump Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55.45%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $217.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 149,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jump Financial, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 814.50%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $134.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 79,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jump Financial, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 412.41%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 79,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jump Financial, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1967.05%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jump Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Jump Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.

Jump Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Jump Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Jump Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32.

Jump Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31.