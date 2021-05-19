Commodore Capital Lp Buys Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc, Kura Oncology Inc, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Sells Surface Oncology Inc, Immunovant Inc, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: STSA, DYN, VRDN, KALV, EPIX, MCRB, MGNX,

Investment company Commodore Capital Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc, Kura Oncology Inc, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Dyne Therapeutics Inc, Viridian Therapeutics Inc, sells Surface Oncology Inc, Immunovant Inc, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Commodore Capital Lp. As of 2021Q1, Commodore Capital Lp owns 28 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) - 1,028,084 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.06% Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) - 521,555 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 290.67% Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc (STSA) - 2,431,705 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. New Position Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) - 361,344 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.08% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) - 2,983,513 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.76%

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.57 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $5.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 2,431,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $29.3, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 430,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in Viridian Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 365,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 214,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 176,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.66 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 141,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 290.67%. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 521,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc by 100.76%. The purchase prices were between $4.23 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $5.39. The stock is now traded at around $4.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 2,983,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc by 66.99%. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $8.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 1,269,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc by 170.25%. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $19.45. The stock is now traded at around $14.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 429,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in Genocea Biosciences Inc by 62.62%. The purchase prices were between $2.35 and $4.01, with an estimated average price of $2.97. The stock is now traded at around $2.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 2,871,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in IVERIC bio Inc by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $5.08 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $6.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,729,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in Surface Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $7.25 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in Immunovant Inc. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3.

Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.05 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $7.84.

Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.2 and $2.73, with an estimated average price of $2.08.