Commodore Capital Lp Buys Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc, Kura Oncology Inc, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Sells Surface Oncology Inc, Immunovant Inc, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Commodore Capital Lp Buys Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc, Kura Oncology Inc, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Sells Surface Oncology Inc, Immunovant Inc, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Commodore Capital Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc, Kura Oncology Inc, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Dyne Therapeutics Inc, Viridian Therapeutics Inc, sells Surface Oncology Inc, Immunovant Inc, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Commodore Capital Lp. As of 2021Q1, Commodore Capital Lp owns 28 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COMMODORE CAPITAL LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/commodore+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COMMODORE CAPITAL LP
  1. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) - 1,028,084 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.06%
  2. Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) - 521,555 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 290.67%
  3. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc (STSA) - 2,431,705 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) - 361,344 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.08%
  5. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) - 2,983,513 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.76%
New Purchase: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc (STSA)

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.57 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $5.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 2,431,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN)

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $29.3, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 430,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN)

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in Viridian Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 365,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 214,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 176,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB)

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.66 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 141,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 290.67%. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 521,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc by 100.76%. The purchase prices were between $4.23 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $5.39. The stock is now traded at around $4.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 2,983,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT)

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc by 66.99%. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $8.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 1,269,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN)

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc by 170.25%. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $19.45. The stock is now traded at around $14.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 429,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA)

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in Genocea Biosciences Inc by 62.62%. The purchase prices were between $2.35 and $4.01, with an estimated average price of $2.97. The stock is now traded at around $2.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 2,871,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE)

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in IVERIC bio Inc by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $5.08 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $6.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,729,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Surface Oncology Inc (SURF)

Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in Surface Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $7.25 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Sold Out: Immunovant Inc (IMVT)

Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in Immunovant Inc. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3.

Sold Out: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC)

Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.05 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $7.84.

Sold Out: Millendo Therapeutics Inc (MLND)

Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.2 and $2.73, with an estimated average price of $2.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of COMMODORE CAPITAL LP. Also check out:

1. COMMODORE CAPITAL LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. COMMODORE CAPITAL LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COMMODORE CAPITAL LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COMMODORE CAPITAL LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider