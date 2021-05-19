72 Investment Holdings, LLC Buys Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc

New Purchases: RXDX, RXDX,

RXDX, RXDX, Sold Out: PLTR,

Investment company 72 Investment Holdings, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, sells Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 72 Investment Holdings, LLC. As of 2021Q1, 72 Investment Holdings, LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $66 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 72 Investment Holdings, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/72+investment+holdings%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX) - 1,848,024 shares, 51.02% of the total portfolio. New Position Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX) - 1,848,024 shares, 51.02% of the total portfolio. New Position Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) - 988,995 shares, 48.98% of the total portfolio. Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

72 Investment Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 51.02%. The holding were 1,848,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

72 Investment Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 51.02%. The holding were 1,848,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

72 Investment Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.