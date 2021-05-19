Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys Micron Technology Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: MU, GH, WDAY, TWTR, Z, PCGU, PGR, SMAR, SNOW, MODV, COO, DRNA, KALV, BNTX, CNNE, U, ST, CRIS, ZUO, NVAX, STIM, RBLX, PPD, MORF, SFT, XM, ADSK, MTB, PACW, FIS, EPAM, BLDP, PAGS, CMA, AMRS, ARWR, CRTO, QDEL, DVAX, PGNY, CBAY, FENG, TRVN, INSP, OCX, XENT, EDU, ONEM,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, GOOG, AMAT, V, BABA, MA, APTV, ZBH, SPOT, TEL, HUBS, SNAP, ACHC, UBER, ATR, CDNS, MSFT, CHNGU, EBAY, EVBG, TENB, CYBR, DLB, EHC, RNR, ARQT, GMED, NVDA, ZEN, DOCU, WFC, NSTG, ZLAB, BIO, BIIB, MOH, ACGL, BSY, CNQ, CNC, PTON, POWI, TMUS, VRTX, AHCO, MO, GBT, ICLR, INCY, MPWR, SE, ZNTL, ABNB, INSM, JAZZ, ATRC, CCXI, EXEL, HAE, JD, SEDG, NTB, BHVN, BL, CGNX, MDT, SSNC, USFD, XLRN, ANTM, BAX, BAC, CFG, JPM, KURA, NTES, PINS, STE, URI, UNH, AXP, ABC, BDTX, BMY, DCPH, EMR, EFSC, ESNT, HRC, ITUB, MELI, RGA, RNG, SPGI, SMMT, TD, TRV, UBS, UTHR, USB, AFYA, APTO, ARCE, ARCC, BX, BCOV, BRKR, HQY, VIVO, NBIX, PB, RCM, SILK, SLRC, TNDM, WBS,
- Reduced Positions: AMD, FB, AMZN, AXON, QCOM, TWLO, TTWO, CRWD, BKNG, STNE, TWOU, AAPL, ALXN, NOW, ADBE, CRM, MTCH, NFLX, ADI, HZNP, YMAB, CNST, AVLR, BMRN, NET, JNJ, ALGN, ADUS, MXL, PYPL, KLIC, ISRG, CYTK, QRVO, SGEN, ZM, ACN, ATVI, CFX, NVST, RAMP, REGN, CLDX, CTLT, AXNX, ASND, LPSN, SYNH, SQ, SABR, SHOP, MMC, AME, SRRK, SFIX, TRIP, VRNA, ACAD, TEAM, AMGN, C, TMHC, JOBS, MHK, IQ, CHGG, LFUS, TSM, SBNY, ICE, ALC, SGRY, SIVB, HDB, NTRA, FISV, FRC, THC, COGT, VECO, DXCM, IRTC, MRTX, AVDL, BRK.B, PNC, QGEN, LYFT, LSCC, BILI, ARNA, LH, ORLY, EWBC, ORCL, CHNG, DG, ALNY, CHE,
- Sold Out: HUM, XLNX, TSLA, ESTC, IMVT, MDLA, KEYS, TER, DASH, OXFD, FLIR, SPLK, CFXA, TRIL, ADCT, IAC, CI, CRNC, BDX, A, IQV, PTCT, LLY, PRAH, TMO, IPGP, GRUB, SNPS, ALLO, RCKT, SYY, COUP, VNET, API, TVTX, YNDX, GOLD, MIXT, MGLN, AEM, RGEN, LHCG, ITCI, TCMD, EHTH, VCEL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Polar Capital Holdings Plc
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,327,471 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,424,587 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 258,091 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.04%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 235,540 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.35%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,462,011 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.83%
Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,963,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.04 and $179.1, with an estimated average price of $151.58. The stock is now traded at around $114.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 694,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $226.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 395,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,531,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $108.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 714,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCGU)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.84 and $122, with an estimated average price of $114.69. The stock is now traded at around $103.782000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 36.04%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2308.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 258,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 41.35%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 235,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 37.90%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,776,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 83.41%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $224.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,054,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 39.42%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,502,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 93.38%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $360.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 569,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.Sold Out: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45.Sold Out: Immunovant Inc (IMVT)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in Immunovant Inc. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3.Sold Out: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $153.48, with an estimated average price of $142.
