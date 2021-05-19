Logo
Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys Micron Technology Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Polar Capital Holdings Plc (Current Portfolio) buys Micron Technology Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Applied Materials Inc, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Humana Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polar Capital Holdings Plc. As of 2021Q1, Polar Capital Holdings Plc owns 302 stocks with a total value of $15.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Polar Capital Holdings Plc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/polar+capital+holdings+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Polar Capital Holdings Plc
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,327,471 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,424,587 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 258,091 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.04%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 235,540 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.35%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,462,011 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.83%
New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,963,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.04 and $179.1, with an estimated average price of $151.58. The stock is now traded at around $114.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 694,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $226.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 395,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,531,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $108.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 714,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCGU)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.84 and $122, with an estimated average price of $114.69. The stock is now traded at around $103.782000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 36.04%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2308.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 258,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 41.35%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 235,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 37.90%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,776,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 83.41%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $224.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,054,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 39.42%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,502,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 93.38%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $360.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 569,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: Elastic NV (ESTC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45.

Sold Out: Immunovant Inc (IMVT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in Immunovant Inc. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3.

Sold Out: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $153.48, with an estimated average price of $142.



Here is the complete portfolio of Polar Capital Holdings Plc. Also check out:

